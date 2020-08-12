The C&O Canal National Historical Park is a true American treasure and Cumberland residents should be proud of the city’s prominence as the western terminus of the former commercial waterway. Riding bicycles, running or walking on the old towpath where harnessed mules once trod are popular pastimes for individuals, friends and families — recreational pursuits that attract locals and people from other states and even other countries.
The scenic park is rather unique in that it’s situated on a narrow strip of land, rather than a large chunk of ground like most, snaking its way 184.5 miles from Cumberland at one end to the Georgetown section of Washington, D.C., on the other, within sight of the Potomac River much of the time. Along the way are many points of interest, including the water locks, used to raise and lower canal boats to accommodate changes in elevation, and the lock keepers’ houses. Cut stone aqueducts that carried the cargo vessels over large streams may be seen in various conditions along the way, including the newly refurbished Conococheague Aqueduct at the Cushwa Basin in Williamsport.
As most Cumberlanders know, the wooden canal boats carried coal, lumber and agricultural products in their bellies, a slow, labor-intensive and costly way to transport goods, eventually leading to a rivalry with the B&O Railroad and its new-fangled steam locomotives and freight cars.
Construction on the canal began in 1828 and ended in 1850 with completion of a 50-mile stretch of the Grand Old Ditch to Cumberland. With an elevation change of 605 feet, engineers for the project ordered the construction of 74 canal locks, 11 aqueducts, more than 240 culverts and the 3,118-foot Paw Paw Tunnel. Lined with 6 million bricks, the horizontal shaft through the mountain remains an engineering marvel.
Pedaling the length of the towpath is a rite of passage for Boy Scouts, church groups and other cyclists. Many people complete it in sections. Some tote their gear and camp in designated sites along the route, while others take advantage of nearby amenities, including bed and breakfasts, hotels and restaurants.
The canal channel itself varies from just a trace of its original depth, a contour with stout trees growing where the boats once passed, to sections that are partially or completely rewatered. It’s common to see wildlife along the way, including deer, squirrels, muskrats, ducks, turtles and even the occasional great blue heron.
We have late Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas to thank for the establishment of the park. Years after the canal went out of business in 1924, he used his influence to thwart a plan to install a paved parkway on the land. Douglas had often hiked on the towpath and wanted to preserve it. To that end, he led a group of hikers in 1954, including Olaus Murie, president of the Wilderness Society, and Sigurd Olson, president of the National Parks Association. The hikers averaged 23 miles a day. Only nine men, including the 55-year-old justice, trudged the whole length.
Cumberland has attained even greater stature among hikers and bikers with the completion of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage from Pittsburgh. Some cyclists go all the way from the Steel City to D.C. or vice-versa.
The Queen City serves as an approximate center point for that endeavor, and people on the trail in either direction pause here to dine, see the sights or spend the night. Closed to water commerce for nearly a century, the old canal is generating a different kind of revenue these days and continues to keep Cumberland on the map.
