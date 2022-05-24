Get out your tent or camper, and dust off your dancing shoes — DelFest is back and kicking after an extended absence due to COVID-19.
Festivities started in earnest on Tuesday with the newly minted DelVille Pub March, wherein bands and festival goers marched through the streets of downtown Cumberland.
The kickoff event culminated with a free concert by the Davisson Brothers at the Corner Tavern.
DelFest Academy, where students were instructed by professional musicians, started Sunday and ended Wednesday.
The events at the Allegany County Fairgrounds open today with the festival’s namesake, The Del McCoury Band, taking the stage at 4 p.m. The festival will close Sunday at 12:15 a.m. with the Travelin’ McCourys.
Some of bluegrass, Americana and folk music’s biggest names like Tyler Childers, Railroad Earth, Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart and Sam Bush will perform over the course of the four-day jamboree.
It’s great to have the festival back. It brings the rustic music faithful from all over the country to town, where they make patronage of local haunts and businesses, and the seeds of future vacations germinate.
The hope is that event attendees have such a great time in our plot of Appalachia they come back again and invite their friends.
Of course, all of this comes with the looming specter of the coronavirus. Last year, the festival had to be canceled due to a lack of staff that met the vaccination requirements.
Cases have again risen nationally in recent weeks.
In Allegany County, the positivity rate has increased slightly since the start of the month, from around 8% to around 11% this week.
Our reporter Greg Larry said Wednesday on location things were pretty much business as usual at the fairgrounds, but as the festival continues things might change.
Let’s hope we make it though the weekend with everyone happy, healthy and already ready and eager to buy tickets for the 2023 version of DelFest.
