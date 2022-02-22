Last week city officials suggested that the city wave the $95,200 in fees associated with the renovation of the John F. Kennedy Homes on Mechanic Street, a $15.9 million project that will update the 11-story federally subsidized structure.
The officials also said they will consider waving the $4,000 in fees for the construction of a 1,152 square foot, $150,000 home that Habitat for Humanity is constructing on Maple Street.
City Administrator Jeff Silka said the council would probably vote on the proposal at the council meeting next month.
You would like to get the maximum value out of every dollar spent, it’s how many of us operate in everyday life.
However, with the recent infusion of federal money, a less absolute and more forward-thinking view is required.
An influx of affordable housing is necessary in the city. The last two-plus years have turned the local and national housing market into a funhouse, where everything is disorienting and nothing is as it seems.
As last year closed, almost 6 million homes were sold in the U.S., the highest amount since 2006, according to a report from the National Association of Realtors.
And the homes sold were expensive, too. According to the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the average home price jumped nearly 20% over 2021.
It’s an obvious supply and demand issue. The pool of homes available is low and the number of people looking to buy is high, thus the prices are high.
If the problem is not solved by the construction of more homes — which is a whole issue in and of itself, being gummed up by various supply chain issues and the like — it’s fair to wonder where this meteoric sales rate ends.
It’s also fair to not want to think about it either — after all, the specter of the 2008 housing crisis, where subprime loans were abundant and home prices plummeted, still looms.
If waving construction fees is what will help the city deal with the housing crisis, so be it.
