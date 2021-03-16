Successful businesses should appreciate their customers and express gratitude for their loyalty or they won’t be around for long.
Although single copy sales of the Cumberland Times-News is an important part of the newspaper’s income, it’s the thousands of faithful subscribers who are our real bread and butter.
Soon after he became publisher, Robert Forcey began offering premium content to readers who regularly receive the paper, including special products like AMQ (Allegany Magazine Quarterly), Family Life, a joint project with the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat, where he also is publisher, seasonal sports previews, puzzle books and In Love and Remembrance, a keepsake publication featuring each month’s obituaries.
Households that subscribe also receive a high-quality, full-color, calendar chock full of local photos as the new year dawns.
Now we are offering Cumberland Times-News Subscriber Rewards, a free service that provides local and national coupon offers, including discounts on everything from theme parks like Hersheypark and Busch Gardens to sports events, car rentals and concerts.
A premium monthly subscription to the Times-News is $24.91, but by taking advantage of just a few of the new rewards offers, you can make that money back and save even more. It’s like getting the paper for free, if you take advantage of being a subscriber.
And to anyone having carrier issues, which happens when a product is being delivered over such a wide geographic area, we are doing our best to resolve them. We will continue, as we always have, to put our customers first. We wouldn’t be here without you.
If you haven’t done it already, please go to subscriberrewardsmd.com and check it out. It’s definitely worth your time.
