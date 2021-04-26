The revitalization efforts of the downtown mall has picked up a couple of major wins recently with the opening of two new businesses, Wheelzup Adventure and Fore Axes.
It’s also seen it’s fair share of losses since 2016, when the then mayor and council voted unanimously to move forward with a project to remove the brickwork and restore Baltimore Street to single lane traffic and include cosmetic updates in an attempt to revitalize the downtown business district.
Baltimore Street formerly extended through the downtown mall before it was bricked over in 1977.
The initial plan was expected to cost between $3.7 and $5 million. Funding gaps appeared and were closed, but estimated costs grew. It was expected to cost between $5 and $7.4 million.
In June 2019, the cost was estimated to be around $8.7 million. But by November of that year, sights were finally set on a start date, summer of 2020, with the renovations taking about 18 months to complete.
However in May 2020, the project was delayed due to the process running a little behind. Cumberland Economic Development Corp. executive director Paul Kelly said at the time, the design plans were about 70% complete.
In the meantime, the price tag had grown again, this time to the $9 million range. Construction was set to start early in 2021. We are past early 2021, edging toward the middle of the year.
The start date was delayed to the fall of this year. Which, outside factors considered, would have been a good time to start.
At least if the project were to start in the fall, it would not interfere as much in the colder months with the outdoor dining of the very places on the downtown mall the city is aiming to give a boost.
In March, the designer for the downtown mall project released renderings of how the streetscape will be transformed. And, in all fairness, it looks exciting.
“This effort is a giant first step in revitalizing one of our city’s most historic assets,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “This project has not lost momentum and is being carefully planned to exceed expectations. It will reposition us for future growth, reinvestment and opportunity.”
The price tag has risen to $9.7 million but the city has procured around $9.2 million of the cost in state and federal grants and expected to be able to secure the rest.
Yet in April, it was disclosed that a fall start for the project was unlikely. Jeff Rhodes, city administrator, said it will likely be spring 2022 before construction can begin.
Public works projects are not sports. The record accumulated over the course of a season, or in this case project, does not determine overall success. Delay after delay does not preclude you from finishing, like loss after loss eliminates a team from the playoffs and title contention.
When a project is finished, if it is successful in resolving the issue it set out to solve, it has, for the sake of analogy, won the whole thing. But to even begin to think about finishing, you have to at least start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.