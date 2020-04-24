Today is our birthday ... sort of.
America’s first continuously published newspaper — the Boston News-Letter, a single-sheet printed on both sides — appeared weekly from April 24, 1704, until February 1776.
The main difference between the News-Letter and the Times-News or any other modern American newspaper is that it was heavily subsidized and beholden to the government — the British and colonial Massachusetts governments, that is.
The News-Letter wasn’t America’s first newspaper ... just the first to survive for any length of time. The first was Publick Occurrences, Both Foreign and Domestick, which was published one time only on Sept. 25, 1690.
Publick Occurrences established a tradition modern newspapers should celebrate because the Massachusetts government didn’t like it and shut it down.
Benjamin Harris, the publisher, said it would be published monthly, and it appeared to be popular, but soon was closed by the Governor and Council of Massachusetts on grounds that it never received legal authority to be published.
Remember, this was nearly a century before the Bill of Rights and the First Amendment, which guaranteed freedom of the press.
On the other hand, President Abraham Lincoln’s administration (Secretary of War Edwin Stanton in particular) is said to have shut down more than 300 anti-Union newspapers during the Civil War.
Publick Occurrences publisher Harris started life as an anti-Catholic Englishman and was imprisoned for sedition (speech or conduct that incites rebellion against the government), then moved to Boston in 1686 to run a coffeehouse and publish books.
One of Publick Occurrences’ four pages was left blank so people could write in their own news stories and pass the paper on to someone else.
The Boston News-Letter was approved by the governor of Massachusetts and heavily subsidized by the British government. Its editor was John Campbell, Boston’s postmaster, and he mainly filled the newspaper with stories about English politics and the wars in Europe.
The News-Letter was for all intents and purposes an instrument of His Majesty’s government.
America’s first truly independent newspaper was the New England Courant, which was published by James Franklin — whose 15-year-old brother, Benjamin Franklin, was his apprentice.
James Franklin was the one of the first Americans to be jailed for libel — which at that time meant anything that spoke ill of the government. He suggested that officials weren’t being diligent enough in pursuit of pirates, saying they were outfitting a ship that “will sail this Month, if Wind and Weather permit.”
The General Court of Massachusetts thought Franklin was suggesting it was somehow in cahoots with the pirates and locked him up for three weeks, during which time Ben was the editor and publisher.
The Boston News-Letter did carry a story that described the battle in which Edward Teach — AKA Blackbeard, the pirate — was beheaded in 1718 by British Navy Lt. Robert Maynard and his body thrown overboard, while his head was put on top of the ship’s bowsprit as a trophy.
Eventually, the News-Letter was enlarged to four pages. Richard Draper, its editor, was pro-British, even during the early days of the American Revolution. When he died, his widow — Margaret Draper — appointed an editor who was promptly replaced when she found out he was sympathetic to the revolution.
When the British evacuated Boston in 1776, they took Mrs. Draper and its loyalist editor John Howe with them. That’s when the News-Letter ceased publishing.
For a time, the News-Letter was the only regularly published newspaper in America, although by the time the Revolutionary War started there were 37 independent newspapers in the colonies.
As of 2018, America had 1,278 daily newspapers, the numbers having declined steadily since 1970 when there were 1,748.
The longest-running American newspaper is The New Hampshire Gazette (published bi-weekly), since 1756. The Hartford (Connecticut) Courant is the oldest continuously published newspaper (published daily), starting in 1764.
Maryland has nine daily newspapers (the oldest being the Annapolis Capital Gazette, which was founded in 1727 as The Maryland Gazette), 24 non-daily newspapers and five student newspapers.
America’s first daily newspaper was the Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser, first published on Sept. 21, 1784. The world’s oldest surviving newspaper is the Wiener Zeitung, the Austrian government’s official newspaper, which was first published in 1703.
The Times-News is the latest in a series of Cumberland newspapers (including the Civilian and Telegraph, the Cumberland Civilian, the Alleganian, the American Eagle, the Cumberland Impartialist, the Cumberland Evening and Sunday Times and the Cumberland News) that date back to the early 1800s.
