We refer to some people today as “doubting Thomases” because Thomas refused to believe the other disciples when they told him they had seen the risen Christ.
Jesus came to them and told Thomas to “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.”
Thomas did these things, and then he believed.
Then, Jesus asked him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.”
Two millennia later, more than 2.4 billion people call themselves Christians. They believe, even though they have not seen, and today — Easter — is the day they revere as the day Christ arose from the dead after being cruelly betrayed, suffering and dying a hideously agonizing death.
This is the foundation of their faith, which is based on love. As it is written in John’s Gospel, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
It has been said that love has nothing to do with what you feel, but what you do. Jesus willingly laid down his life so that the world might be saved.
Hebrews 11:1 says “Faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”
Easter is the day that inspires and renews Christians’ faith — a belief that death has been defeated, and that those who believe in Christ and are baptized will never die, but live eternally.
Many times since Christ’s sacrifice, humankind has needed a substantial dose of hope, and today is no different.
Somewhere among the grim statistics associated with COVID-19 are voices of hope, saying that the worst of the disease may soon peak and begin to subside. And they talk about the love, kindness and generosity with which some of us are reacting.
It still is too soon to tell how bad it will be, or when we may return to a more-or-less normal existence. In the meantime, show each other some love.
Contact loved ones and friends to see how they are doing. Call your favorite restaurant and order some food to go — and when you pick it up or have it delivered, leave a nice tip for those who prepared it for you.
Send a check to the food bank or your favorite charity. If you’re young and healthy, call an older neighbor and ask if you can make a run to the store.
This will be a tough Easter for many of the world’s Christians, because they cannot gather to celebrate the event that forms the basis for their beliefs. They’ll be staying at home, trying to stay healthy and keep the coronavirus from spreading.
In some states like Maryland, churches are closed because their governors have not deemed them to be essential. West Virginia’s governor declared that state’s churches to be essential, and while some remain open, many have closed voluntarily.
The leaders of some churches are defying orders to close, saying it is their First Amendment right to stay open on two counts — freedom to exercise their religious expression and the right of the people to peaceably assemble.
Nobody — no governor or legislature — is prohibiting anyone from expressing their religious beliefs, nor are they denying the right of the people to peacefully assemble.
People can still gather to worship, and are finding ways to do it safely and in accordance with the law. Police in Maryland and elsewhere have acted against church officials who held in-person services in defiance of stay-at-home orders.
Many churches have begun taping or livestreaming their services online, and the reaction often has been so good that they plan to continue doing it even after the crisis has abated.
Liberty Christian Fellowship in Cresaptown has a drive-in service each Sunday, which people attend in their cars, abiding by social-distancing policies. Church officials checked with Gov. Larry Hogan’s office to see if this was OK and were told that it was.
People who react well and ingeniously to diversity and make the most of it are to be admired more than those who are stubborn and refuse to adapt.
The best way to get this over and done with is to do what many of us have been doing — keep a safe distance from each other. It seems to be working.
Even though people may be apart physically, they can still be together spiritually. For now, it’s safer that way.
The overriding message of Easter is one of peace, love and hope, and it’s a message we need today more than we have in a long time.
Whoever you are, whatever faith you practice — even if you practice none at all — that is what we wish for you, today and every day.
May peace and love be with you.
