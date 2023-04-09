Certain people are referred to as “doubting Thomases” because long ago, halfway around the world, Thomas refused to believe the other disciples when they told him they had seen the risen Christ.
“Unless I see the mark of the nails in his hands,” said Thomas, “and put my finger in the mark of the nails and my hand in his side, I will not believe.”
As it says elsewhere in the Gospels, “Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and you shall find.”
Jesus soon came among them and said “Peace be with you” and told Thomas to “Put your finger here and see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Do not doubt but believe.”
Thomas believed. But then, Jesus said to him, “Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have come to believe.”
Twenty centuries later, more than 2 billion people believe, even though they have not seen.
Today, Easter, is the day Christians revere as the day Christ arose from the dead after being cruelly betrayed, suffering and dying a hideously agonizing death. This is the foundation of their faith.
But what is faith? Hebrews 11:1 says this: “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.”
For Christians, faith is inspired by the story of Christ’s death and resurrection, which they regard as proof of God’s love — not just for them but for everyone. Christ died so that all may live.
No convincing archeological evidence of Jesus has ever been found, although the Jewish historian Flavius Josephus did talk about James, “the brother of Jesus, who was called Christ.” Other historians of the time mention him.
There also is testimony in the form of the Gospels of the New Testament, plus other writings (such as the Dead See Scrolls) in which Jesus plays a prominent part.
Entire civilizations have risen and fallen since then. Little remains of most, but we remember them because stories about them persist.
The exact dates and locations of Jesus’ birth, crucifixion and burial remain subjects for debate, but such things don’t matter. Faith does not require physical proof. The only significant thing about Christ’s tomb is that he is not in it.
What does count are the traditions that surround Jesus’ life ... the traditions that say “HERE is where he was born. HERE is where he was crucified. HERE is where he was buried, but rose again. THIS is what he taught us. THIS is what he did.”
They began to spring up almost immediately after his ascension and are carried on today.
Messiahs of one kind or another come and go, and most are forgotten, but none has endured as long as Jesus of Nazareth.
Would Christianity have spread so quickly and grown as it has over the past two millennia, if it hadn’t been based on actual events that people witnessed and marveled at, then told others about?
Jesus’ followers draw inspiration from the devotion of those who immediately began to spread his word. Frequently, these ancient ones were murdered in the most horrendous fashion because of their determination to see that Christ’s message would continue to be heard and not be silenced.
LIke Perpetua, a third-century noblewoman who was arrested by the Romans for being a Christian, they could have saved themselves by denying their faith.
Despite the pleading of her father and others, Perpetua refused to renounce Christ. A few words, or one small offering to the Roman gods, would have saved her. She and other Christians were led into the arena, and a wild leopard was turned loose upon them. The crowd was impatient because the leopard was slow and called for the Christians to be put to death immediately, so gladiators lined them up and killed them with swords.
Perpetua’s faith and courage inspired many who watched this happen, and she continues to inspire today.
The phenomenon of Jesus continues to grow, even though there is no “proof” he ever was here ... but none is needed. Christians have not seen and yet have come to believe.
Christ’s new covenant was, “Love one another as I have loved you.” If practiced more widely, it would go a long way toward resolving virtually all of the world’s problems.
The overriding message of Easter is one of love and hope. Whoever you are, whatever faith you practice — even if you practice none at all — that is what we wish for you, today and every day.
May peace be with you.
