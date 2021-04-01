For the world’s more than 2 billion Christians, Easter is the day that defines their faith.
The birth of Jesus Christ is significant, and great cause for celebration each Dec. 25, but for his modern-day disciples, Easter Sunday is the keystone of their beliefs, that the son of God rose from the dead and began bearing the weight of mankind’s sins past, present and future. He perished so that they would be forgiven their transgressions and shortcomings.
That horrific crucifixion, depicted in artwork and on film, and his resurrection three days hence is at the heart of Christianity — and to this day serves as a source of inspiration and proof of God’s enduring love.
The creator of the heavens and the Earth watched his son die an excruciating death, which is particularly poignant for parents. To witness the death of one’s child is unfathomable. That Jesus allowed himself to be brutalized and slowly executed boggles the human mind.
Some older Americans are quick to point out lack of regular church attendance among young adults and their families. We have witnessed the decline in worship locally as evidenced in the closure or consolidation of numerous houses of worship. Some of that is because people in their 20s and 30s would rather stay home on Sunday morning or do something else, but much stems from there being fewer people living in the area. A smaller population means fewer congregants. And for every mainstream church that closes, it seems a new nondenominational one opens its doors.
Although it’s satisfying for some to worship together, a number of millennials have said they consider themselves Christians but do not practice their faith in a group setting.
The secular Easter Bunny is to that holy day what Santa Claus is to Christmas, and many children will receive baskets filled with candy and other goodies on Sunday. But it’s important to tell youngsters the real reason why the day is so special. Chocolate bunnies and jelly beans are tasty, but nothing is sweeter than the promise of eternal life.
Jesus’ new covenant was, “Love one another as I have loved you.” If practiced more widely, it would go a long way toward resolving virtually all of the world’s problems.
The overriding message of Easter is one of love and hope. Whoever you are, whatever faith you practice — even if you practice none at all — that is what we wish for you, today and every day.
