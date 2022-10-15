We’re a happy bunch here in Maryland. No really, there’s even data to back up that claim.
According to information collected by Top Data, Maryland ranks as the sixth most jolly state in the United States.
The research firm took seven factors into account when coming up with the results: Employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.
Interestingly enough, Maryland ranked high in the top half of every category of consideration expect one — personal finance, where it ranked 33rd.
In employment, the state ranked 17th; in leisure activities it was 12th, mental health seventh, personal relationships 20th, social policies 15th and physical health 11th.
And Maryland stands out amongst its neighbors as well. Pennsylvania ranked 20th in happiness, but was in the bottom five in amount of money in savings. It was also top five in number of people that don’t quit their jobs.
Meanwhile, West Virginia ended up with the dubious distinction of being the least happy state. It ranked 50th in both mental health and physical health.
The Mountain State is the only state to come in last in multiple categories.
It’s important to keep in mind that these kinds of studies don’t get to the core of each and every person’s personal life and situation.
People don’t take the Blue Bridge across the North Branch Potomac River from Ridgeley to Cumberland and suddenly go from sour to sweet. A frown doesn’t suddenly become a smile.
It’s not surprising that we weren’t already more than aware of the highs and lows in the Top Data findings. If anything, these kinds of studies just highlight what we already knew and put into context the challenges and issues each state faces.
It’s up to us to face these issues head on — like we already do — and in Maryland’s case, with a smile.
