Every June, striped carnival tents go up around the region, some at county fairs, others offering a temporary marketplace for sparklers, Roman candles and other fireworks.
Those products, which are more widely available than ever, have grown in popularity over the years and become part of the Fourth of July celebration for many families.
Purchases are annual occurrences prior to Independence Day, as are warnings from officials urging folks to be careful as they light fuses and make sparks fly.
Maryland Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci thinks it’s best to skip backyard fireworks altogether, instead suggesting residents leave it up to the professionals by attending a public fireworks display instead.
But for individuals who plan to buy consumer fireworks, Geraci offers several ways to enjoy them while avoiding injury:
• Purchase the products in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area.
• Read and follow label warnings and instructions.
• Do not allow small children to use fireworks.
• Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.
• Have a bucket of water or hose available.
• Never attempt to re-light fireworks that did not fully ignite the first time.
• Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
Words to the wise, for sure.
We were curious about the large mortar-type shells discharged by the experts who travel the country, meeting the American need for colorful explosions in the night sky.
According to online information from the Library of Congress, “Fireworks are explosions of numerous small pellets of black powder called stars. The main ingredient in fireworks is black powder, which explodes when ignited. In addition to black powder, firework stars contain different chemicals or metals to create certain colors. The stars are intentionally arranged to create various firework shapes or images.
“The fireworks we enjoy at large celebrations are called aerials. To assemble aerial fireworks, trained professionals called pyrotechnicians first make stars by mixing black powder with different chemicals or metals. When reacting with heat from exploding black powder, the chosen additive produces a certain color.
“For instance, mixing copper into a star will produce a blue firework. The stars are then arranged inside a cardboard or plastic container called a shell. How the pellets are arranged within the shell determines the shape of the firework. Lastly, fuses are attached to or embedded within the shell and everything is wrapped in paper.”
Now we know.
The sights and sounds of a good fireworks display are riveting, truly a spectacle to behold, whether you’re a small child or a senior citizen. The audience often claps and cheers following the grand finale in gratitude to the crew.
Applause is the perfect way to end the commemoration of U.S. independence — an ovation for the founding of a new nation.
