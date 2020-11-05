Newspapers and other mainstream media outlets have been much maligned in recent years, receiving withering criticism for what is construed as biased coverage, but the majority of reporters and editors strive for accuracy and to provide objective coverage of current events.
It is difficult to keep readers informed if questions go unanswered.
Besides the presidential election, the biggest story right now is COVID-19 and the global pandemic’s impact on residents’ lives. We believe local health and education officials should be more forthcoming.
We have a laundry list of lack of transparency in trying to gather and disseminate the news, but a few examples come to mind.
In April, a Times-News reporter asked how many local businesses had been investigated regarding safeguards against the spread of COVID-19. Despite repeated requests for a total, the local health department said the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act prevents answering questions about where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
In June, it was reported that free testing for people without symptoms of the disease would soon be available in Garrett County. The Allegany County Health Department didn’t respond when asked whether it planned any similar type of testing for the virus.
In July, some employees at UPMC Western Maryland tested positive, but the hospital system wouldn’t release numbers or details. In response to an email from the CTN, a spokesperson said the hospital system was working with the health department on contact tracing to notify people that might have been exposed to the workers.
“In the interest of patient privacy,” UPMC Western Maryland would not answer CTN’s questions including how many employees tested positive, when and where they were tested, or what departments they work in.
Additionally, the health department also did not address CTN’s question, “Roughy how many complaints of people violating the mask order have you received since the order was last renewed on April 15?”
In September, Jeff Blank, interim superintendent for Allegany County Public Schools, did not answer a reporter’s email asking, “Is everyone inside the Washington Street building required to wear a mask? Are any ACPS school board members, staffers or administrators exempt from wearing a mask in the administration building? If so, who and why?
Contrast this lack of transparency to neighboring Mineral County, West Virginia, where health department and school officials have been more forthcoming.
School Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft provides regular updates when conditions warrant, including numbers of infected staff, students and the names of schools impacted by positive COVID cases.
The Mineral County Health Department offers daily COVID updates, including the number of active cases. Its director, A. Jay Root, has been quick to respond to our questions.
Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland and is a Forbes.com senior contributor for health care issues, added to the litany of complaints. “It would be so helpful if the ACHD alerted the community immediately as to such group exposures, and is incomprehensible to me why they don’t,” she said. “It is essential to public safety to respond quickly to such events.”
Well put, doctor. We understand the privacy concerns, but we cannot properly tell the public about risks or outbreaks if we are unable to obtain current, complete information in a timely manner. We should not be left to read between the lines. People’s lives could hang in the balance.
