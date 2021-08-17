One of the most important buildings in any town is the volunteer fire station. Ridgeley, Cumberland’s neighbor across the river in West Virginia, is no exception.
Fire companies are crucial not only for the obvious reasons — with members dropping everything to answer emergency calls that save lives and property — they also serve as the hub and heart of the community.
For that reason, we were heartened to hear that a request for $875,000 in federal funding for construction of a new station to house Ridgeley’s firefighters, emergency medical technicians and equipment recently was requested through U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s office.
The new building will eventually sit on land along Potomac Street formerly occupied by the former Ridgeley High School, which was razed three years ago.
The fire department has experienced problems with its current facility, company president Robbie Pollock told former Times-News reporter Elaine Blaisdell in an interview several years ago.
“We have done Band-Aid work to get through, but it’s nickeling and diming us,” Pollock said at that time. One trouble spot has been leaking water that damaged a rear wall of the structure.
While the federal allocation is not a sure thing, Fairmont-based architect Omni Associates has been selected to design the new building, which will have four to five bays for the squad’s fire trucks and ambulance.
The facility also will feature a bunk room, community hall, kitchen, meeting room and exercise room, among other features.
Pollock recently said officials hope to have the new station completed by late summer or early fall 2022.
It will be a great day for the town when the contractors finish with their work and firefighters and EMTs are handed the keys.
There’s no better use of money from taxes than helping improve the overall quality of life for the Americans who are forced by the government to pay them.
A new fire station certainly fits the bill.
