In 1969, Dr. Morton Mower’s idea was little more than something found in speculative science fiction. Mower and Dr. Michel Mirowski, a fellow doctor at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, wanted to put an automated defibrillator in people’s chests.
The defibrillator had come a long way since 1899, when physiologists from the University of Geneva in Switzerland — Jean-Louis Prévost and Frédéric Batelli — discovered “electrical shocks could induce ventricular fibrillation in dogs.”
In 1930, William Kouwenhoven, an electrical engineer, invented the external defibrillator.
The growth of defibrillator technology seemed to be evolving at an exponential rate by 1965, when James Pantridge, a cardiologist in Ireland, invented the portable defibrillator. The creation earned Pantridge the nickname the “father of emergency medicine.”
Mower and Mirowski’s creation was the logical next step.
The little shocks to the heart could keep it regular and prevent it from becoming irregular and inefficient.
As Mower put it in 2015, “if something had gone awry, we would have never lived it down. We were these two crazy guys who wanted to put a time bomb in people’s chests.”
But the device worked. In 1980, it was implanted in a human at Johns Hopkins Hospital. In 1985, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the device.
The technology was sold to Eli Lilly, a pharmaceutical company.
In the over 40 years since, the device has helped improve the lives of numerous patients, letting the recipients live longer and healthier.
Mower, a Maryland native, died recently at the age of 89. It’s not unreasonable to say he left a legacy that impacted the lives of millions.
Many strive to make a positive impact on the world around them, but few do to quite this degree.
