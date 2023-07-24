“It’s a hot one out there” doesn’t quite mean what it used to, when what a “hot one” now means changes by the year and by the week.
But this week promises to be a “real hot one” as the extreme heat that has encased most of the country like a hotbox since the beginning of summer will be felt this week in Western Maryland.
June was the hottest month on record, and July is on a similar track, according to most climate-tracking organizations. The heat has killed more than 100 people in the United States already, and places like Phoenix are stacking up dozens of consecutive 110-plus degree days.
It’s the hottest summer of our lives — until maybe next year. According to Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, it’s a matter of scope. Next summer could be cooler than this one, but over the course of multiple years and decades, the weather is getting more extreme and hotter.
As we all know, weather isn’t the easiest thing to predict, so let’s focus on braving temperatures that are forecast to be in the upper 90s by week’s end.
The No. 1 key is to stay hydrated. Whatever amount of water you think you need, drink a bit more.
Just as important as water is shelter. Find the beauty of the indoors — preferably the beauty of an air-conditioned space.
Alternatively, if you can’t handle the placidity of the indoors, consider taking a trip to Constitution Park for a swim at the pool. Or, if swimming is a little much, but water sounds interesting, consider dipping a towel in cold water and placing it on your forehead or around the back of your neck.
We’ll be the bad guy and say it, but what you eat matters, and eating lighter meals with hydrating fruits and vegetables requires your body to make less metabolic heat than a big steak. However, a cone of ice cream or a big ‘ol milkshake will do the trick, too.
Whatever you decide to do and however you decide to beat the heat over the next few days, remember to take it easy and use some common sense.
