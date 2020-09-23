You probably have fond memories of trick-or-treat as part of Halloween, wearing some sort of costume, simple or elaborate, and going door to door to fill a bag or plastic jack-o’-lantern with candy and snacks.
Another part of the seasonal celebration was collecting money from neighbors for the United Nations Children’s Fund, originally known as the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund — UNICEF for short — through the organization’s Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF campaign.
The United Nations agency based in New York City provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
Like almost everything else this year, the fundraiser will look much different as it marks its 70th anniversary.
With only 27% of parents expected to take their children trick-or-treating this Halloween, UNICEF USA has come up with a virtual Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF.
The initiative is comprised of digital and interactive experiences while teaching children the importance of giving back and fundraising.
Beginning Oct. 1, teachers and parents can register children and create an online profile by visiting trickortreatforunicef.org.
Once an online profile is created, they will receive a virtual collection box with a customized link and QR code.
By participating in activities and watching educational videos, children will earn Trick-or-Treat Coins that add up to real-life earnings.
As coins are collected, children will be able to say where they would like their earnings to go.
“For many of us, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF was our first fundraising experience. The iconic, orange box is a powerful memory of how we were empowered as children to help other children all over the world,” Shelley Diamond, UNICEF USA chief marketing officer, said in a news release.
UNICEF works in more than 190 countries and territories, helping save more children’s lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, safe water and sanitation, nutrition, education and emergency relief.
“Keeping children safe and healthy has always been at the core of UNICEF’s mission and Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF’s virtual offering enables children to safely celebrate Halloween while having fun and learning the importance of giving back,” said UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis.
Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF began on Halloween 1950 as a local event in Philadelphia, later spreading nationwide. Small boxes were distributed by schools to pupils, who would then collect pennies and other pocket change donations from the homes they visited.
Youngsters who learn the importance of philanthropy will likely carry that virtue into adulthood. We are citizens of America and must care for ourselves and our families, but we are also members of the human race and should do what we can to make the world a better place, especially for the young and vulnerable.
