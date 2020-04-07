Like many modern conveniences, television has become such a large part of our daily lives it was easy to take it for granted. That was true until the coronavirus pandemic torpedoed a large percentage of regular programming. What was considered normal viewing has become anything but that, with the diversionary yet sacrosanct world of sports taking a direct hit and leaving us without teams for which to cheer.
Today marks a milestone in the history of TV. It was in 1927 that the image and voice of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover were transmitted live from Washington, D.C., to New York City in the first successful long-distance demonstration of the fledgling medium.
“Today we have, in a sense, the transmission of sight for the first time in the world’s history,” said Hoover during the event organized by Bell Telephone and the U.S. Department of Commerce. “Human genius has now destroyed the impediment of distance in new respect, and in a manner hitherto unknown.”
Well put, Mr. Hoover. The eloquent speaker went on to become our 31st president, serving from 1929 to 1933. Also an engineer and businessman, the Republican commander in chief held office during the onset of the Great Depression. Our nation seems to be in for a rerun of that devastating period of time.
Later that same year, Philo Farnsworth filed for a patent on the first completely electronic television system, which he called the Image Dissector. We think that terminology is fabulous.
What was to follow far exceeded the imaginations and expectations of those who pioneered the conveyance.
It is estimated that only about 200 TV sets were in use worldwide by 1936, according to online sources.
In 1939, television was demonstrated at the New York World’s Fair and the San Francisco Golden Gate International Exposition.
A major advance was the introduction of coaxial cable — copper or copper-coated wire surrounded by insulation and aluminum covering used to transmit signals.
Cable television was introduced in Pennsylvania in 1948 as a means of bringing TV to rural areas. One million homes in the United States reportedly had television sets that year.
Technology was refined, stations were founded and networks created. Americans and people around the world began turning to TV for entertainment and news, joining the vanguard of newspapers and radio.
We remember when it was a novelty that shows were filmed and broadcast in full color for the benefit of citizens fortunate enough to have state-of-the-art models on which to view them. It was a big deal. Back then, TV stations signed off for the night, displaying a test pattern until the next morning.
Some people plastered multicolored plastic film to the front of their black-and-white picture tubes to simulate the latest craze. By 1967, most TV broadcasts were in color and, two years later, an estimated 600 million people watched the first TV transmission from the moon. There was a time when TV stations signed off for the night, displaying a test pattern until the next morning.
Half the TVs in homes were color sets in 1972. By 1996, there were one billion sets worldwide.
From bulky console models in their wooden cabinets to wall-mounted, high-definition flatscreens with home-theater acoustics, the TV commands attention, often to the detriment of other forms of communication. The advent of the 24-hour news cycle upped the ante once more. There’s seldom a lull in the bombardment.
We’ve watched coverage of wars and disasters natural and manmade. We’ve seen suicidal terrorists fly jetliners into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. We have witnessed the peaceful transfer of power after each new president is sworn in.
TV has prompted laughter and tears, comfort and fear and, even though we now have other, smaller screens that must be gazed upon, it is here to stay.
