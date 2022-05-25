The following editorial appeared in The Tribune-Democrat of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the view of the Times-News.
Reports show that two teachers died attempting to protect their students during Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
They are among the many heroes who responded to this tragedy that claimed the lives of 19 children when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself inside a classroom and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” authorities said Wednesday.
All of the victims were in the same fourth-grade class at Robb Elementary, a Texas Department of Public Safety official told CNN, describing just the latest in a long line of deadly shootings at schools and other public settings.
Teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia were killed, relatives said in media accounts.
Mireles was “trying to protect her students” from the gunman, a relative told The New York Times, according to an Associated Press report. Mireles’ cousin, Amber Ybarra, said of the 17-year teacher: “She is a hero.”
That label also fits for law enforcement personnel who responded and shot the gunman, since identified as Salvador Ramos, a high school student in that Texas community, according to reports.
Lt. Christopher Olivarez, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said a tactical team “forced its way into the classroom and was met with gunfire from Ramos but shot and killed him,” the AP reported.
Another account had a single Border Patrol agent who was working nearby rushing into the school without waiting for backup and shooting and killing the gunman.
The AP reported that police and others “went around breaking windows at the school to enable students and teachers to escape.”
A motive was not immediately clear, but media reports showed that Ramos had made posts on social media sites Instagram and TikTok, including a selfie of himself holding a gun. He reportedly made legal purchases of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles in recent weeks.
The issue of school violence hit our region in late 2021, when — authorities say — two area teens planned a mass shooting that was thwarted at Westmont Hilltop High School.
That district then hired a school officer, who left the position last week after four months. On Tuesday — even as news was emerging about the Texas school shooting — Westmont sent a notice to parents that the district would move quickly to either hire another staff member or to partner with municipal police to have officers in school buildings to provide security.
Local police are patrolling Westmont schools in the interim.
Many parents in the region and across the country voiced their fears Wednesday, as national media and our Josh Byers reported — many calling for tighter security and some urging tougher gun laws.
Ferndale parent Mark Lux told Byers: “How is this continuing to happen? How have we, in this day and age, not learned to stop people from entering schools?”
The response will require a committed dialogue involving elected officials at all levels, school leaders, police departments, psychologists, teachers and parents.
We urge all to set politics aside and work together with the goal of ending this mass shootings trend.
If we can’t, we are accepting that we will continue to hear of young people cut down in their classrooms, and teachers sacrificing their lives for their students.
The next time could be right here in our community.
