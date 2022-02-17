There’s a concept in philosophy called pre-determinism, wherein the belief is all things that will happen are already set. You may be wondering what this has to do with anything.
Well, legalized recreational marijuana in Maryland seems to be all but predetermined.
In 2012, Maryland legalized medical marijuana. Then two years later, the state enacted a law that replaced the criminal penalties for possession of 10 or fewer grams to civil fines.
The state House examined bills that would have legalized marijuana in 2019, but those hearings ultimately went nowhere.
At the start of this year’s legislative session, Del. Luke Clippinger sponsored House Bill 1. The bill would amend the state constitution, making it legal for Maryland residents 21 years of age and older to possess the drug.
The bill would lead to the issue being put on the ballot in November.
The arc of progression on the issue is plain to see. It’s coming, it’s only a matter of when and how.
If the legalization of recreational marijuana at the state level is put to a vote in November, it will most likely pass.
An October Goucher College survey showed that 60% of Marylanders were in favor of legalizing the substance.
And the issue should be up to the voters. Let the people decide on the flavor of state they live in.
It should be treated like alcohol, tobacco and the lottery. You, an of-age adult, choose to imbibe or not.
Allegany and Garrett counties would likely vote in opposition to it. So it begs the question, why couldn’t it be put to counties to choose?
There is precedence. The region is familiar with Blue Laws that prohibited Sunday alcohol sales. Up until the last decade or so, Garrett County prohibited the sale of alcohol on Sundays.
Should the vote totals at the county level land in the opposed category, it’s possible the counties would be able to enforce their will. Of course, the state may say “no sales, no tax revenue benefits.”
And, the state stands to see a substantial boost in collected tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales. Look no further than Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state collected $423 million in revenue from marijuana sales in 2021.
All of this may be a moot point in relatively quick succession. The federal government has given out a hefty sum of money over the past few years — money it’s going to want to recoup. If, and once, the feds decide the money in taxes that could be collected from legalizing recreational marijuana is worth it — the state-level debates will all go away.
