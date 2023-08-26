Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week.
• A HIT for Peg McKenzie, executive assistant at the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, who is retiring Oct. 15 after a 34-year career. McKenzie, hired in 1989 by then Executive Director Charles Amos, said one of the biggest changes she has seen is the rise of technology. Over her three-decades-plus career, the Chamber has grown to 360 businesses.
• A HIT for former Allegany College of Maryland basketball standout player Demarcus Demonia, who will play professionally with the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions in the Austrian Basketball Superliga. Demonia spent two seasons at ACM where he led the Trojans to the NJCAA national tournament.
• A HIT for Frostburg Elks Lodge 470, which recently donated household cleaning supplies and personal care products to the Frostburg Interfaith Food Pantry. The supplies were enough to assist 30 area families.
• A MISS for officials in Mineral County, West Virginia, who want the 11 fire and rescue departments to complete financial audits but apparently aren’t willing to foot the bill for the process, which in some cases can cost upward of $5,000. We agree the departments should be held accountable since they receive public funds, but with limited budgets they shouldn’t have to pay for accounting services.
• A HIT for the Times-News sports staff — Jeff Landes, Alex Rychwalski, Jordan Kendall and Kyle Bennett — for another year of highlighting the local high school football scene. Six West Virginia schools were featured in a special section on Thursday and coaches in Allegany and Garrett counties will preview their upcoming seasons in the Times-News on Aug. 31. Rychwalski’s interviews with area coaches are part of the sports department’s ongoing podcast series, Views from the Press Box, that can be heard by visiting www.times-news.com.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Raiders roller hockey team, which won two titles in the Senior Silver and 18-U divisions at the USA Rink Hockey national championship earlier this month in Lubbock, Texas. It’s the second year in a row that the Raiders have won national titles in both divisions. They also placed third in the 15-U division.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the Georgia sheriff who pleaded guilty to groping popular TV Judge Glenda Hatchett, who recalled being so stunned that she froze when the officer grabbed and squeezed her breast at a hotel bar during a law enforcement conference. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody pleaded guilty in Cobb County State Court to a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery and was sentenced to a year on probation, news outlets reported. He also resigned from the office he had held since 2017.
