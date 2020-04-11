Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers may send suggestions.
• A LET’S CROSS THAT BRIDGE WHEN WE COME TO IT for Nick and Diana Phillips of Frostburg, whose plans for an elaborate wedding were wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic. The wedding had to take place in Mineral County, West Virginia, where they got the marriage license, so they had a small wedding on the Mountain State side of the Blue Bridge that connects Cumberland and Ridgeley. (See: “Plan B: Out of options ...,” April 8 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for the local restaurant and bar owners who are governing a relief fund for their employees. The “Bartender/Server Relief Fund” GoFundMe account goal is $100,000 and was started by Murray Gornall, owner and president of Western Maryland Distributing Co. with $5,000 of his own money. (See: “Local business owner ...,” April 5 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HAPPY RETIREMENT for Dr. Jesus Tan, who will retire June 26 from the adult primary care service practice after more than 40 years in Frostburg. (See: “Dr. Jesus Tan ...,” April 5 Times-News, Page 1C.)
• A PUT THE TOP UP AND KEEP IT UP for Ocean City, which a federal court judge has decided can ban women from going topless in public. Judge James Bredar said the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently maintained that physical differences between men and women provide a constitutionally sound basis for laws that treat men and women differently. He said protecting the public sensibilities from the public display of areas of the body traditionally viewed as erogenous zones, including female, but not male, breasts, is an important government objective. Five women had sued Ocean City in 2018, arguing that they had the same right to go topless as men.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK RESERVE CHAMPIONS are the more than a dozen people who so far have been arrested for violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order prohibiting groups of 10 or more people amid the coronavirus pandemic. Police have made about 15,000 compliance checks and issued nearly 700 warnings.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK GRAND CHAMPIONS are the five Supreme Court justices and lower-court judges, who nullified efforts to delay the primary election in Wisconsin, deciding that despite a stay-at-home order issued by the governor, it should take place as scheduled. Many people showed up and stood in lines to vote at crowded polling places — spaced far closer than six feet apart. Governors of Maryland and West Virginia have delayed their states’ primaries, and the courts have not intervened.
