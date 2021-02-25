Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for James F. Elliott, who has taken the oath of office as State’s Attorney of Allegany County. He is the former district public defender for Allegany and Garrett counties.
• A HIT for Barbara Baker, who was given a four-year contract extension as superintendent of the Garrett County public school system.
• A MISS for Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, West Virginia, which will pay more than $320,000 to resolve allegations of improperly billing Medicaid over a two-year period. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the hospital “did the right thing” by finding the impropriety and reporting it to authorities.
• A HIT for Stonerise Keyser, formerly Piney Valley, which donated $2,500 to Aging and Family Services of Mineral County for the agency’s Meals on Wheels program.
• A HIT for Mineral County partners who are planning the Mountain Streams Music and Arts Festival for Aug. 14 at the county fairgrounds. The event should draw a nice crowd, considering how desperate people are for something to do.
• A HIT for the Coal Miner Statue Committee, which has awarded a contract for landscape design for the memorial which will be installed at the Great Allegheny Passage trailhead at Frostburg. The move brings the project one step closer to fruition.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Library System, which opens its buildings to the public with modifications on March 1. Having access to local libraries will be a welcome partial return to normalcy.
• A HIT for Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which is planning to establish a memorial for local victims of the COVID-19 pandemic on the parish grounds.
• A MISS for planners in Hardy County, West Virginia, for allowing a massive chicken production operation to proceed without public input at Old Fields, near Moorefield.
• A HIT for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown and its People Helping People project. Members donated hats, gloves and other clothing and needed items, including children’s diapers, for the Union Rescue Mission and women’s shelter.
• A HIT for Bryson Bittinger, the town of Oakland’s newest police officer.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Czech freediver who risked his life in breaking a Guinness World Record by swimming for a distance of 265 feet under the thick ice of a frozen lake. David Vencl held his breath for 1 minute, 35 seconds and was not allowed to wear fins or a diving suit because of Guinness rules. Other notable dolts are several members of the West Virginia Legislature who have been photographed in the past month wearing improper face coverings or so-called mesh masks while conducting their official duties like attending legislative sessions and conducting committee meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.