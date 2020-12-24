Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for all the compassionate people who have given the gift of life through American Red Cross bloodmobile collections in the region. Any of us could find ourselves in need of a transfusion because of an accident or medical condition and, if our beliefs allow, could benefit from the generosity of others.
• A HIT for Scott Pennington of Corriganville, who won the coveted trophy and $50,000 on the ABC reality show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” The episode featuring his spectacular, synchronized, musical extravaganza along state Route 36 was broadcast Wednesday evening.
• A MISS for residents who do not properly care for their dogs, cats and other animals, especially now that winter is upon us. Pet owners remiss in providing food, water and shelter should lose the privilege of animal companionship. Spending time with a pet is another basic need that should be met. They love their humans unconditionally and that sentiment should be reciprocal.
• A HIT for local residents who took part in Operation Christmas Child, donating gift-filled shoeboxes for youngsters in need through church collections. The glory of the season prevailed even with the challenges created by the pandemic.
• A HIT for the Cumberland YMCA and Garrett County Public Schools, which were among organizations across Maryland that have received grants as part of a No Kid Hungry distribution of $1.4 million to provide free meals for kids during the pandemic. The money helps with the added staffing and equipment costs required to expand and adapt the food programs to meet increased need and operate safely under unprecedented circumstances.
• A HIT for Fayette Street resident Rhett Wolford, who was featured in a front page story in the Times-News on Dec. 19, and others who decorated their homes for Christmas and the seasonal celebrations of Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
• A HIT for participants in the “Deck the Meters” competition in Frostburg, where 76 parking meters that line the streets were adopted by residents and and businesses and ingeniously decorated. The grand prize winner was a lifelike skier, complete with goggles and other gear.
• A MISS for the person accused of vandalizing the winning entry by punching the figure and taking its artificial head.
• A HIT for bell ringers and donors in the annual Salvation Army’s red kettle fundraising campaign, including members of the Cumberland Police Department.
• A HIT for members of the Garrett County service club and the continuation of its long-running Grantsville Rotary Christmas, through which 14 area families and 25 senior citizens received holiday gifts.
• A HIT for winners in the Allegany Arts Council’s 2020 Members Show. The juror awarded Sherri Sensabaugh best in show, with Liz Medcalf earning second place and Debbie Pfaff receiving the award for third place. Honorable mention went to Maggie Pratt.
• A HIT for George Franklin III, who underwent kidney transplant surgery in November 1975 and is still living a full and active life 45 years later.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK title is shared by the tractor-trailer driver hauling 20,000 pounds of cheese balls whose rig overturned on Interstate 495 in Montgomery County and other motorists involved in the collision, which spilled snacks across several lanes of traffic. The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration said the crash also resulted in a fuel spill and a sand truck was called to the scene to assist with cleanup efforts. No injuries were reported, but two lanes of traffic were closed temporarily.
