Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A PROTECT, SERVE AND INFLUENCE for Mineral County, West Virginia, Sheriff Jeremy Taylor who did one of the things we hope our police officers will do — play a positive role in influencing the lives of young people. Recent Keyser High School graduate Billy Metts, the son of a single parent, was a seventh-grader when he first met Taylor through the Shop with a Cop program. He said Taylor’s personal interest and words of encouragement had made a difference in his life, and recently wrote to thank him for it. (See: “Keyser student credits sheriff for positive influence,” June 1 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A DOING IT THE AMERICAN WAY for all those who have assembled in protest to demand justice and fairness — including some in this area — but did it peaceably, as the First Amendment guarantees them the right to do.
• A BLUE LIVES MATTER, TOO, for Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, a 23-year-veteran police officer in Moody, Alabama, who was shot and killed at a motel, where he was responding to a call for help. He leaves behind a wife and three childrennand had been the department’s officer of the year. Police Chief Thomas Hunt said the shooting was unrelated to the unrest over the death of George Floyd and said Williams was “a good man, a good person, a good teacher, a good mentor. A lot of guys looked up to Stephen.”
• A HIT for Macie Beal and her family and friends, who had a drive-by party on her 7th birthday at their home on Old Church Lane off Bedford Road. (See photos: “Birthday on Parade,” June 1 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A PROTECT AND SERVE ALL LIFE for Utah state Trooper Alexander Agin, who saw two newborn moose calves walking along a mountain road, stopped his cruiser and put up a traffic barrier to keep them from being hit by a car. The baby moose began to follow him, so he guided them away from the road — and that’s when the calves’ mother arrived and began to charge him. Wise enough to not get between the babies and their mother, he got into his cruiser and made a quick video of the reunion. To see it, go to https://apnews.com/9426d22225d15d25f1bcd458f6f7346f.
• A BREATH OF LIFE for the father and son who rescued a baby deer from drowning in a Texas lake and took turns using CPR — blowing into the deer’s nose and mouth — until it began to breathe on its own. To see the video, tell your search engine to look for “Texas baby deer CPR video.”
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the person who left a $1,200 IRS stimulus check in the trash at a car wash in North Carolina. OUR SAVE OF THE WEEK goes to the car wash employee who found the check and made sure it was returned to its rightful owner.
