Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland for hosting the Service-Learning and Civic Engagement, Make a Difference Youth Summit. The event included around 40 ACM and Allegany County Public Schools high school students doing community service projects and creating displays.
• A HIT for Flintstone Elementary School, which was honored as a Safe Schools Maryland Gold School by the Maryland Center for School Safety.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University for hosting a forum where five Maryland governor’s race candidates expressed their views on the issues in the state. The forum featured Democratic candidates Rushern Baker III, Ashwani Jain and John B. King Jr. and Republican candidates Del. Daniel Cox and Robin Ficker.
• A HIT for Demolition Services Inc. of Culpeper, Virginia, and Allegany County officials, as demolition got underway Tuesday on the former Allegany High School building, one of the oldest school buildings in Maryland. The demolition of the building opens up space to turn the property into potential badly needed real estate.
• A HIT for Ashby’s Fort Museum, which hosted a two-day Fort Ashby Days celebration and hosted reenactments, during the weekend of activities and live entertainment.
• A MISS for the lack of election workers in the region. Mineral County in West Virginia needs around 50 workers for the West Virginia primary election May 10. Allegany County needs about 80 election judges for the Maryland primary July 19.
• A HIT for the Western Baptist Association, which collected donations in order to help fix a local couple’s roof. Members of the churches involved put the roof on last weekend.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the American family that arrived at Ben Gurion airport in Israel last week with an unexploded artillery shell in their possession, which caused a bomb scare and panic. They found the shell in the Golan Heights and wanted to take it home as a souvenir. Airport security sounded the alarm and travelers scurried for cover. One person was injured in the chaos. The shell was confiscated and the family was released from questioning. The artillery dates back to the 1967 war between Israel and Syria, where Israel captured the Golan Heights. The region is now a tourist spot, but many areas remain off-limits due to unexploded munitions.
