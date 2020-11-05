Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Frostburg State University music department and FSU Veterans Services, which worked together to present the FSU Troubadours Tenor/Bass Choir and the Flight 93 Memorial Chorus in a virtual veterans appreciation concert. The performance is scheduled for Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., with links posted at www.frostburg.edu/concerts.
• A HIT for residents who have already gotten a flu shot this year. It is vitally important for people to receive the preventive vaccine as COVID-19 continues to sicken Americans.
• A HIT for Dave Taylor, the wrestling coach at Southern Garrett High School, who was chosen as one of the 2019-20 National Federation of State High School Association Coaches of the Year.
• A HIT for the Calvary Christian Academy volleyball team, which won the Maryland Christian Schools Tournament title with a 2-1 defeat of Covenant Life at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Harford County. Covenant Life had been undefeated at 12-0 before being beaten by the Eagles.
• A HIT for Allegany Magazine and its 14th annual holiday keepsake edition. Managing Editor Shane Riggs has produced another gem for loyal subscribers to the CTN sister publication and readers who purchase individual copies at retail locations in the region.
• A HIT for The Indie on Main, a multipurpose arts and entertainment center in Keyser, West Virginia, for planning “From Iran with Love.” The event set for Nov. 14 from 1 to 9 p.m. was to feature short films, live music, artwork and an Iranian meal. It’s important for people from different cultures and beliefs to meet and perhaps dispel preconceived notions about one another.
• A HIT for Tom Cover, an alumnus of West Virginia University and Potomac State College, who has been appointed as the director of the West Virginia Division of Forestry by Gov. Jim Justice. He earned his associate degree in forestry at PSC in 1973 and has 44 years of wood industry experience.
• A MISS for people who are quick to accept social media rumors over facts, before checking the validity of claims. For example, recent posts said election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, provided voters with Sharpie pens, which interfered with ballots being recorded, specifically those for President Donald Trump. Election officials there said that voting with a Sharpie would have no impact on the votes being recorded by tabulation machines, and if there was an issue, there is a process that would keep the ballots from being canceled out. The Maricopa County Elections Department tweeted on Election Day that voting centers use Sharpies so that ink does not smudge when ballots are counted.
• A HIT each for Pastors Curtis Crawford and Paul Allen for their volunteer work at Potomac Valley Hospital in Keyser, West Virginia. The men recently were honored during Spiritual Care Week.
• A HIT for all of the winners in the general election, including those who voters favored in local races. Running for public office shows an individual’s concern for the community. A degree of intestinal fortitude is also required, since filling a seat on the school board or City Council can lead to ridicule and criticism.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the driver who transported a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his car. A Wisconsin State Patrol officer pulled the Toyota Corolla over on Highway 63 in northwestern Wisconsin after seeing the recreational vehicle perched sideways on top of the sedan, held in place by nylon straps. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the car with the Polaris topper with a message: “Folks, don’t try this at home.” The 23-year-old driver was issued a warning about the hauling technique and cited for failing to fasten his seat belt as required by law.
