Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• HITS for Allegany College of Maryland students Brenton Scott, Victoria Bowser, Carl Eckard, Tina Clark and Robert Gomer, who are delivering remarks at Saturday’s commencement ceremonies at Bob Kirk Arena. ACM expects to graduate 321 students earning 385 degrees and certificates.
• A HIT for Northern Garrett Middle School media specialist Ali Schilpp, who was named the 2023-24 Garrett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. “Her dedication to her students, her innovative teaching methods and her commitment to lifelong learning make her a truly deserving recipient of the 2023-2024 GCPS Teacher of the Year award,” Superintendent Barbara Baker said.
• A HIT for former Cumberland resident Ian MacFawn who will ride the Tour De France course as an amateur with a group of 21 other cyclists to raise $1.2 million for the Cure Leukemia charity. MacFawn, a cancer researcher at UPMC’s Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh, will cover the 2,100-mile circuit in 21 days a week ahead of the race in June.
• A MISS for West Virginia University basketball coach Bob Huggins, who used homophobic slurs to refer to Xavier University fans while also denigrating Catholics during an appearance on Cincinnati radio station WLW earlier this week. The Hall of Fame coach agreed to a $1 million pay cut, three-game suspension as well as undergoing sensitivity training with the university’s LGBTQ+ Center.
• A HIT for REACT, Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County-Together, which was the inaugural winner of the Appalachian Laboratory Inspiration Award. The award, launched as part of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science lab’s 60th anniversary celebration in fall 2022, will be awarded annually to an individual or group that supports or engages in activities related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics in the tri-state region surrounding Frostburg.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the 51-year-old German man who was left tied up in the woods when a sex game went awry but made a lucky escape after a cyclist and hunter heard his screams for help. German police said the man was located fully dressed but firmly bound with ropes and pantyhose over his head atop a deer-hunting platform near the town of Bueckburg. Police said the man appeared to have been tied up by a woman he met online. The woman reportedly received a phone call and fled the woods suddenly, leaving the man behind.
