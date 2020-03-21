Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• AN APPLE for Stacey Bradley, a reading teacher at South Penn Elementary School, the 2020-2021 Allegany County Teacher of the Year. The other teacher of the year finalists were Karissa Brandenberg, Braddock Middle; Tiffanie Hardman, Cash Valley Elementary; Meredith Irons, Cresaptown Elementary; Megan Mathews, George’s Creek Elementary; Lisa Paz, John Humbird Elementary; Florence Saku, Allegany High; Daphne Snyder, Bel Air Elementary; and Joy Wilt, Parkside Elementary.
• A HIT for Northern Garrett High School student Jaclyn Jacobs, who won the Governor’s Cup recently at Wisp Mountain Ski Resort and qualified for the U.S. Skiing Association Under Age 19 Eastern Finals. She competed in the Pennsylvania Alpine Skiing Association Cup to qualify. The Pennsylvania Cup is a series of both giant slalom and slalom ski races held at several resorts.
• A LET’S ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES for Jonny Blue, a physical therapist, who started an impromptu toilet paper exchange in Encinatas, California. Standing on a street corner, he held up a homemade cardboard sign that said “Share your toilet paper.” People who have extra toilet paper can drop it off, and he would give it to people who said they needed it, but couldn’t find any. He said the response has been positive, and drivers have been honking their horns in support.
• OUR SET A THIEF TO CATCH A THIEF AWARD goes to the University of Miami professor who is a top expert on money laundering in Latin America. He is scheduled to plead guilty for trying to hide $3 million in proceeds from a corruption scheme with Venezuela’s socialist government. The charges involve his part in helping people to launder proceeds allegedly stolen from a Venezuelan public housing project, while keeping a 10% commission for himself.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK RESERVE CHAMPION is the Florida man who was arrested twice in two days for impersonating a police officer. He displayed a law enforcement-type badge in an attempt to avoid paying a $2 toll on a toll bridge, then showed the toll booth attendant a newspaper article about his arrest two days earlier for impersonating an officer while trying to avoid being arrested for shoplifting.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK GRAND CHAMPION is the New Mexico man who told police he unknowingly stole two televisions from someone’s home while he was drunk. He said he remembered knocking on the door and, when it became apparent that nobody was home, he went inside — but doesn’t remember what happened after that. When he awoke the next morning, he found that he had two TVs in his room. When a mutual friend of his and the victim’s told him who owned the TVs, he tried to take them back but was arrested by an officer who was at the victim’s home investigating the burglary.
