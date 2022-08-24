Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the hundreds of motorcyclists involved in the America’s 9/11 Ride, who rode through Cumberland and into Rocky Gap State Park last week on their way to the Pentagon and eventually Ground Zero in New York City to honor those who fell during the terrorist attacks in 2001.
• A HIT for the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, which completed its work replacing the bridge deck and rehabilitating the superstructure of the state Route 51bridge over Canal Parkway in Cumberland, otherwise known as the Industrial Boulevard bridge. The bridge had been close to the end of its lifecycle prior to the replacement work, which began in 2020.
• A HIT for Carina Falter, a recent Bishop Walsh School graduate, and some current BW students who recently completed a rainbow mural at the school under the instruction of art teacher Erica Fabrizio.
• A HIT for the Scouts from across the region who came to Canal Place last Saturday to show off their scouting skills during the Scout Show. The Scouts participated in activities like campfire cooking, BB gun shooting, hiking and biking.
• A MISS for the end of the all-too-short summer break for many students in the region after schools in Mineral County and Allegany County started school for the year in recent days.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization, which unveiled a monument at Vale Summit Methodist Cemetery in honor of area veteran and coal miner William Jones, who died in a coal mine accident in 1916.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to a 81-year-old Danish woman, who was stopped and searched at Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, as she was traveling from Africa to Canada and arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of heroin worth more than $515,000. The woman’s luggage was checked after airport security became suspicious of her behavior. Customs officers found 5 kilograms of heroin in packages in a false bottom in her suitcase. The woman has denied any wrongdoing and said that family members had given her the suitcase full of gifts for their relatives in Canada. She faces up to 15 years in prison for illegal possession of narcotics.
