Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Rob McCoury, president of DelFest, and Chris Harris of Rainmaker Music Management for scouring the area for local pubs and eateries to be involved in a pub crawl leading up to DelFest May 26-29. The music festival is returning after having to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland, holding open houses to offer prospective students the opportunity to get to know the faculty and campus. The next one is scheduled for April 25.
• A HIT for Sheri L. Miller, who was installed as the 56th queen of Re Temple No. 118, Daughters of the Nile, at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club. The club fundraises for children admitted for surgery or outpatient services in the Shriner Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia.
• A HIT for the “Plant a Tree at Flight 93” initiative at Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. This year more than 500 volunteers will plant 14,000 seedlings at the memorial site. The group is closing in on 150,000 native trees planted over the past 10 years.
• A MISS for Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts for pulling pitcher Clayton Kershaw just six outs from a perfect game on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. There have only been 23 perfect games in Major League Baseball history and Kershaw had only thrown 80 pitches.
• A HIT for UPMC Western Maryland, which will host a virtual seven-week class for caregivers of people with conditions affecting their memory.
• A HIT for West Virginia’s athletic department for committing $1.5 annually in education-related benefits to scholarship athletes. Athletes will have the ability to receive the assistance based on academic achievement.
• A HIT for Bentley Lepley, who was named The Children’s League Dapper Dan Child of the Year. Lepley will be honored on May 1 at the 72nd annual Dapper Dan Awards Banquet at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Nathan Rodney Nelson, of Florida, who was sentenced to two years in federal prison for the thefts of dozens of motorized golf carts in several states. Nelson was ultimately caught trying to steal a cart from a dealer in Donalsonville, Georgia. FBI investigators say he stole at least 63 golf carts, worth around $283,500. Nelson would allegedly steal the carts at night from golf courses and sell the carts under the alias Mason Weber.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.