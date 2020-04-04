Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Daniel Diehl of Cumberland, who set seven state records in the events he swam in the 14-and-under Maryland Short Course Championships — one of which was held by Olympic champion Michael Phelps. (See: “Diehl breaks seven state marks,” March 29 Times-News, Page 1B.)
• A HIT for our friends Sonny and Rose McGinnis of McCoole, who celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on March 15. They operated the Hamburger Haven restaurant in McCoole from 1965 to 1990, and former patrons remember theirs as the best hamburgers around.
• A HIT for JeanClaude Ndango, a human service associate major at Allegany College of Maryland and Cumberland resident, who received the Dr. Anne Crum Student Leadership Award and Scholarship at the West Virginia TRiO Association’s annual Student Leadership Conference. It goes to students who demonstrate incredible potential and promise. Ndango, originally from Cameroon, West Africa, immigrated to the U.S. at the age of 9, speaking very little English. (See: “ACM student earns ...,” March 29 Times-News, Page 8A.)
• A HIT for Cadet Maj. Xander D. Shoemake, Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, Cumberland Composite Squadron, recipient of the 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Cadet Award. A junior at Frankfort High School, he was cited for good academic standing and an outstanding work ethic, being an eager volunteer and achieving excellence in the classroom, sports and his squadron.
• A CALL OF THE WILD for 60 or so families in Lexington, Kentucky, who launched a neighborhood “safari” for children during the coronavirus pandemic by displaying stuffed animals in the windows of their homes. Marian Guinn, organizer, encourages kids to get a zoologist notebook and go around to record the animal sightings. Some people are doing the same around here.
• AN “OH, THE HUMANITY!” for the driver of a tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper that crashed and caught fire on Interstate 45 near Dallas, Texas. The load, mostly large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and businesses, was said to have burned extensively.
• A RUN FOR THE MONEY for James Campbell, an Englishman who did 20-foot shuttles from one end of his backyard to the other after promising to run a marathon if one of his Twitter messages received 10,000 retweets. He completed the marathon in just over five hours, raising more than ($22,000) for Britain’s National Health Service to help battle the coronavirus pandemic. He had to traverse his yard at least 7,000 times to do the 26.2-mile run.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK RESERVE CHAMPION is the man who was doing doughnuts in his boat on the Potomac River near Georgetown when it hit a wave and threw him overboard. A passing motorist got him out of the water. He was not injured, but it took a while for authorities to capture the boat, which kept going in circles.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK GRAND CHAMPION is the 41-year-old registered sex offender who was also indicted as a murder accomplice, who was arrested after twice violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s order against gatherings of more than 10 people. He hosted about 60 people at a bonfire in Carrroll County.
