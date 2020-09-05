Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for organizers and sponsors of the Little Yough Family Flicks outdoor movie series. The free films are shown on an inflatable screen at the Oakland Town Parking lot. Coming up is “Aladdin” on Sept. 11 at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.
• A HIT also for the Bedford County Chamber of Commerce and everyone behind the Silver Lining Drive-In at the county’s fairgrounds. Movies have been shown throughout the summer on a large permanent outdoor screen, with sound provided through parked vehicles’ radios.
• A HIT to organizers of the Cumberland/Allegany County CROP Walk for Hunger, which is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. on the Great Allegheny Passage.
• A HIT each for Debbie Grimm, Carmen Jackson, Judy Stone, Sarah Welsh and Lisa Wolford, who were recently recognized by the Maryland Commission for Women for helping their communities during the COVID-19 outbreak and also contributing to work on social justice issues.
• A HIT for the Sines family for its 75 years of dairy farming. Members of the family were recognized by the Garrett County Farm Bureau during its recent expo and livestock sale. Established by Lawrence and Shirley Sines in October 1945 with three cows, the third and fourth generations of the family are active with the current 100-animal operation.
• A MISS for bicyclists who fail to obey traffic control signals and signs. Most riders want to be treated with respect by motorists on city streets and other byways, said one reader, but they often pass or weave between vehicles at stop lights and continue on their way. Lawful cyclists also should use hand signals to convey their intentions.
• A HIT for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Major League Baseball club’s efforts to retire the late Roberto Clemente’s No. 21. A native of Puerto Rico, Clemente had 3,000 hits during his 18-year career, helping the Bucs win two World Series titles. He died when a plane crashed on its way to Nicaragua to deliver humanitarian aid to earthquake victims.
• A HIT for William G. Weissgerber’s philanthropic endeavors through the Community Trust Foundation. A longtime resident of Garrett County, Weissgerber has been active in the Creating Opportunites for Our Youth program. He will be recognized during an event to be livestreamed on Sept. 10.
• A HIT for Makenna Douthitt, a former Frankfort High School girls basketball standout, who has signed to play hoops at WVU Potomac State College in Keyser, West Virginia.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the person who left on a train a box of vials with hamster DNA, which caused alarm in the southwestern town of Heidelberg, Germany. Federal police sent a bomb squad to investigate after a train driver found the styrofoam box with three vials of liquid on the train. Forensic specialists later determined that the liquid contained genetic material from rodents. Police disposed of the vials as the cold chain had been broken. Heidelberg is home to several research centers, including the European Molecular Biology Laboratory.
