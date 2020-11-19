Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Fort Hill High School, its students and faculty, including science teachers John Howard and Tim Morral, for its designation by the Maryland Association of Environmental and Outdoor Education as a Maryland green school.
• A HIT for the Community Trust Foundation and its Iris and Peter Halmos Community Fund, for financial support of a new musical at the Embassy Theatre and other artistic pursuits.
• A HIT for the Great Allegheny Passage Trail Ambassadors, who participated in a bicycle ride, starting at Canal Place, to promote and monitor the recreational route, which has grown in popularity among local residents and visitors alike.
• A HIT for members of the Mineral County Historical Foundation who, with the help of weaver and business owner Sarah Fletcher, are using a vintage loom housed at the Travelers Rest, locally known as the Old Stone House, in Burlington, West Virginia. Visitors will be able to see the loom when activities resume in the building after restrictions resulting from the pandemic are lifted.
• A MISS for people who accept and even promote the notion that requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is an act of tyranny. One resident has installed a vinyl letter message on the rear window of his SUV that equates mask mandates with martial law. Martial law is defined as imposition of direct military control of normal civil functions or suspension of civil law by a government. Covering one’s face during a public health crisis is nothing more than doing something for the common good — a small inconvenience that can lessen suffering and even save lives.
• A HIT for the Short Gap Lions Club, which recently donated $1,500 each to the Frankfort District Food Pantry and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church Food Pantry. We are fortunate to have charitable organizations in the area extending assistance to those in need.
• A HIT for the winners of the Western Maryland Watercolor Society show, “Color in Motion,” which is on display at the Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St., through Nov. 28. Patricia Wilt received the best in show award for “Driving Home,” a depiction of a cowboy on horseback and a dog in a body of water, viewed from above, leading a calf back to the herd.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University, which is naming a newly constructed residence building Brownsville Hall, after a largely Black community displaced as the university expanded between the 1920s and 1960s. Another structure on campus, formerly a school for African Americans, will be named the Adams/Wyche Multicultural Center at the Lincoln School. A gift from FSU alumni Sandra Wyche Adams and Tyrone Adams will advance renovation on the building’s interior design. Wyche Adams is on the FSU Foundation Board of Directors.
• A HIT for FirstEnergy Foundation, which presented a $4,000 grant to the Western Maryland Food Bank, where demand has increased substantially because of the coronavirus crisis. The foundation supports nonprofit groups within the area served by FirstEnergy companies.
• A HIT for Columbia Gas of Maryland’s veteran employee resource group, which donated $1,500 through the NiSource Charitable Foundation in support of independent living for disabled veterans.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the man who crashed his car into a Montana grocery store, fled the scene and was later arrested after running nude through a nearby retirement home. The man is accused of plowing through the front doors and continuing to drive through the store before turning around and driving out the way he entered. The business was damaged and merchandise scattered, but no one was injured. Shortly after discovering the suspect’s crashed vehicle, police received a report of a nude male in the hallway of the retirement home. Officers found the man about a block from the facility. Workers said he had a relationship with a resident. Authorities said the suspect showed signs of drug impairment at the time of his arrest.
