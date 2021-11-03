Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the local student population in the tri-state for coming together and leading the way through these tragic times following the Oct. 28 stabbing death of 17-year-old Saiquan Jenkins, a Fort Hill High School junior.
• A HIT for the members of the Allegany County AARP Chapter 2400, who gave a gift to the UPMC Western Maryland Schwab Family Cancer Center to support the ranging needs of patients undergoing cancer treatment, prior to the dissolution of the organization.
• A HIT for Hilary Harp Falk, who was announced Monday as the new president and chief executive officer of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Falk will start as the new program chief on Jan. 3. William Baker had been the previous president and CEO of the foundation since 1981 and he is retiring.
• A MISS for the bear hunters of Maryland, as the 18th annual black bear season ended with less than half the yield of the year prior. The season ended Oct. 25 with a total of 54 bears harvested. Six black bears were snagged in Allegany and 33 in Garrett, the most for a county this year. The heaviest bear, killed in Washington County, was 362 pounds.
• A HIT for the vaccine clinic that was held Tuesday on the Baltimore Street pedestrian mall. The clinic was put together by several different local entities, who worked together to host the event for free. During the event, participants were able to receive first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots, rapid tests and flu immunizations.
• A HIT for World War II hero Lt. Robert “Bob” Mathias and his extended family. Paul Overbeck, his great nephew, was at SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Cemetery on Fayette Street Tuesday where the Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization hosted a monument unveiling ceremony for Mathias. Mathias was the first American officer killed by German fire on D-Day, hit by a shell burst as he was preparing to jump from a C-47, according to author Stephen Ambrose. Overbeck said at the ceremony that “there’s just a lot to feel. We’re here to commemorate his legacy.” Roughly 60 people were in attendance at the ceremony.
• A HIT for Tim Thomas, veteran weather observer in Cumberland. Thomas was honored by the National Weather Service Wednesday and received the prestigious Thomas Jefferson Award for “outstanding and distinctive achievements.” Thomas has been a weather observer for the NWS for 56 years.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Maryland state lawmaker who was fined $15,000 and has been reprimanded twice for participating in legislative meetings virtually from an operating room while performing surgery. Del. Terri Hill, a plastic surgeon, signed a consent agreeing to disciplinary actions from the Maryland Board of Physicians, which found her guilty of “unprofessional conduct in the practice of medicine.” In one instance, Hill, who represents Baltimore and Howard Counties, appeared on her video feed wearing “a surgical gown, face mask and surgical cap.” She admitted in a written statement that she “could have done better.”
