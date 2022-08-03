Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for all the first responders throughout Appalachia that fought through intense flooding, doing their all to save lives over the past 10 days.
• A HIT for Jaden Murphy of Garrett County and Kailee Emerick of Bedford County, Pennsylvania. The two received scholarships from the Music at Penn Alps Scholarship program, which provides private instrumental or vocal music lessons for students who might not otherwise have such opportunity.
• A HIT for Garrett College and the Garrett College Foundation’s goal to raise $2.5 million for the college’s Performing Arts Center. The foundation raised a record $3.3 million in cash, pledges, grants and estate gifts.
• A HIT for artist husband and wife duo Elijah Thane and Marlee Lynn, who are painting a mural on the wall outside of Allegany Pawn at the corner of Centre Street and the downtown pedestrian mall.
• A MISS for COVID-19, which mutated into a new more transmissible variant, leading to rise in cases both locally and across the country.
• A HIT for the residents of West Virginia after reaching a tentative $400 million settlement with major U.S. drug makers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson for their responsibility and role in fueling the opioid crisis.
• A HIT for Rocky Gap Casino Resort after an announcement Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan that it would be the location of the annual Appalachian Regional Commission conference taking place Oct. 17-19.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Cory Allan Martin, of Utah, who is accused of starting a wildfire while trying to burn a spider with a lighter. The 26-year-old was on a hike in the foothills south of Salt Lake City when the incident occurred. Police said Martin admitted to starting the fire but would not say why he was trying to burn the spider.
