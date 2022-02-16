Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Allison Schultz, an 11th grade Fort Hill High School student, who is one of two finalists to be the 2022-2023 student member of the Maryland State Board of Education. Gov. Larry Hogan said the representative will be announced in the “near future.”
• A HIT for Allegany College of Maryland for hosting Steve Francis at a “come home” game against Niagara County Community College. Francis is a former NBA multi-time All-Star, University of Maryland standout, JUCO All American and ACM basketball player. Francis played for Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Bob Kirk.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. for gaining clarity on the potential groundbreaking of the Baltimore Street renovation project, which may be in November.
• A HIT for the Keyser City Council, which approved the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle for emergency use. The UTV was bought in response to complaints about first responders needing a workaround when trains block the railroad tracks on the City’s North End.
• A HIT for Mikhi Anderson, a former Hampshire High School standout athlete, who set a West Liberty school record in the 60-meter hurdles, clearing the previous record by a full tenth of a second with an 8.33 in qualifying.
• A MISS for the unfortunate lack of volunteerism. The Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department voted to no longer offer ambulance service and instead entered into an agreement with Allegany County to provide EMS/paramedic services. “We simply just cannot recruit, train and maintain the volunteer clinicians to provide the level of service to our community that we have committed to do,” read a Facebook post by the department membership.
• A HIT for Jamil Abdo, chair of the Frostburg State University department of physics and engineering, and his colleagues for being awarded a $171,351 grant by the Maryland Industrial Partnerships and Intelligent Fusion Technology Inc., for Phase II of Light Detection and Ranging Performance Assessment in Autonomous Vehicles.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the Russian security guard at the Yeltsin Center in Ekaterinburg, who drew with a ballpoint pen eyes on two faceless figures in an avant-garde painting the gallery had on loan. The painting titled “Three Figures” dates back to the 1930s and shows three people with no facial features. The artwork is insured for about $1 million. The security guard faces criminal charges that could land him in prison for up to three months. The painting, however, the gallery said, can be repaired. In an interview with a Russian news site, the guard said, “I am a fool. What have I done.”
