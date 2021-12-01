Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for both the Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge football teams for making it to the Maryland Class 1A title game. The two teams will square off today at 3:30 p.m., at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The Sentinels and the Miners were the No. 1 and No. 2 teams respectively in Class 1A this season.
• A HIT for Allegany Magazine for celebrating its 15th anniversary by publishing its first ever collectable keepsake hardback book, titled “Magic and Memories: An Allegany Magazine Holiday Keepsake Treasury.”
• A HIT for Jo Ann and Doug Moulden, the owners of Allegany Liquors and Joe’s Viaduct Restaurant, for deciding last month that they wanted to build a new Little Free Library in the North End of Cumberland. The neighborhood book exchange was installed in front of their business. Little Free Library is a nonprofit based in Wisconsin.
• A MISS for anyone who says Santa is not real.
• A HIT for the U.S. Postal Service Operation Santa program, which helps families trying to make ends meet. There is time still for families to send a letter containing their wishes to Santa Claus. The program posts the letters on the web so Santa can find and hopefully fulfill them.
• A HIT for Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot for his continued annual dedication in trying to get people to shop local.
• A HIT for the local theater group Acting Out for Good, which is staging “Matilda the Musical” at Mountain Ridge High School. The group will donate proceeds to benefit the medical expenses of Robyn Garland. Since 2014, the group has raised about $60,000 for charities and people around the tri-state region.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the so called “snake burglar” who has been wriggling his way through businesses in Southern California and has stolen thousands of dollars. The burglar can be seen on surveillance video slithering through the Rustic Roots salon, one of the shops he hit, on his belly. “It just gave me chills up my spine,” said salon owner Lori Hajj. The thief stole a safe containing more than $8,000. The man is supposed to have also attempted to burglarize other businesses where he can be seen on camera employing his slithery moves.
