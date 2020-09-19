Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Rocky Gap Casino Resort, which collected 30 total wins among Maryland casinos in Casino Player Magazine’s annual “Best of Gaming Awards.”
• A HIT for Horizon Goodwill Industries, which recently moved its LaVale store to a new location that offers additional shopping space and a more accessible area to deposit donations. The new Goodwill at 1236 National Highway, Suite No. 4, is the first to reinforce the organization’s mission of “Removing Barriers, Creating Opportunities.” Ninety cents of every dollar spent in stores is put back into workforce development and human services programs.
• A MISS for Minnesota-based SeaChange, Maryland’s ballot printing vendor that has cut ties with the state. The company, which printed four million ballots for voters prior to the June 2 primary, told state election officials it is no longer willing to perform the work. Maryland’s relationship with SeaChange soured after the primary when the firm was blamed for numerous problems. Mail-in ballots will now be printed by Taylor Corp., another Minnesota contractor that election officials had expected to split the work with SeaChange.
• A HIT for members of the Alhambra Wamba Caravan 89 and 1812 Brewery for a recent raffle fundraiser held for Friends Aware. The event raised over $9,000 for services for the developmentally disabled in the community.
• A HIT for all the local high school athletes competing in volleyball, football, soccer, golf and cross country. The pandemic has affected sports on all levels, but it’s great to see students back on the boards and on the field.
• A HIT for Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot, who said he would like to see $586 million in the state’s general fund used as stimulus money for small businesses struggling because of COVID-19. Small businesses create two-thirds of net new jobs, reports indicate, and account for 44 percent of all economic activity. The U.S. economy relies on their success and so does that of the Free State.
• A HIT for Jared and Jaime Grady who, along with family and friends, have announced the establishment of the “Be a Light Payton Grady Memorial Scholarship” at Community Trust Foundation. The Gradys’ teenage daughter, Payton, died in a utility terrain vehicle accident. The award will be given to a Frankfort High School senior pursuing a career in health care.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the man in Georgia who abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said he had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75. In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles north of Atlanta. The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.