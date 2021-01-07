Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the nurses and staff of Garrett Regional Medical Center’s maternity suite, who celebrated the tradition of welcoming the first baby of the new year with handmade items and collecting donations for the child. They honored Rosanna Marie Schissler, the daughter of Ariel Butcher and Steven Schissler of Crellin, who was born on Jan. 3.
• A HIT for Bea McCullough, a resident of The Commons at Cumberland assisted living, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 3. Del. Mike McKay presented her with a citation from the Maryland General Assembly.
• A HIT for Joshua Arnold, who operates Lost Mountain BBQ in Romney, West Virginia. He is opening a second location in Cumberland, adding to existing local eateries like The Crabby Pig that specialize in barbecue.
• A MISS for the morons responsible for defacing property in downtown Cumberland, including the bronze sculpture of a mule and a boy at Canal Place. The costly vandalism included profanity and vulgar images.
• A HIT for the Allegany Arts Council, which is offering emergency grant funding to local arts organizations to offset losses from disruptions from COVID-19. Organizations can seek up to $1,000 each.
• A HIT for the 4-H leaders in the region who have planned virtual programs for youths during the pandemic. Young people need something to keep them busy, now more than ever, and 4-H offers wholesome actiivities.
• A HIT for Isabella McKenzie, a ninth-grader at Mountain Ridge High School, who has been selected as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders in March.
• A HIT for the Maryland Department of the Environment, which is providing free kits to test for radon in homes. January is Radon Gas Awareness Month, and the state is trying to get more residents to check for the gas, the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers. The colorless, odorless gas is formed naturally through the decay of uranium in the soil, rocks and groundwater.
• A HIT for Ark of Hope Animal Rescue and other organizations in the region that shelter dogs, cats and other creatures and try to find permanent homes for them.
• A HIT for Allegany Magazine, a sister publication to the Times-News, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. Managing Editor Shane Riggs and his contributors continue to deliver entertaining, informative fare for readers every month. Happy birthday!
• A HIT for Caleb Shaffer, a local vocalist and worship leader, who recently shared his talents in a new album and book.
• A HIT for the Community Trust Foundation, which provided a matching grant to Garrett Trails to secure a State Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program grant for new trail construction in the Fork Run Recreation Area. The foundation continues to serve as a conduit for philanthropy in the area.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the person who apparently abandoned a llama in Massachusetts. A passerby spotted the animal wandering in a field off an interstate and with the help of an animal control officer, brought it to a farm for safekeeping. Patrick Boddy was driving in Newburyport when he spotted the male gray-and-white llama, stopped his truck and approached it, the Boston Globe reported. The animal acted “very chill,” as he walked up to him, Boddy told the newspaper. “I had my arm around the thing, kind of calming him down. It was just really gentle and friendly. I knew it must’ve been some kind of pet or something.” The animal was hungry and drank a lot of water, indicating he was in need of care. The state has records of barn inspections, but authorities said none of the local farms are missing llamas.
