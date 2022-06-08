Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Schoolhouse Quilters Guild based in Cumberland and the Allegany County Arts Council, which partnered to host the 2022 Schoolhouse Quilt Show at the Allegany County Fairgrounds. The show had been on hold for several years before its return last week. Hundreds of quilts were submitted by artists from six different states.
• A HIT for Chad Merrill, a meteorologist for both Earth Networks in Germantown and Nowcast Weather Radio Network, who earned the National Weather Association’s Seal of Approval. The award is for meteorologists who pass a written and on-air exam hosted by the association.
• A HIT for the Cumberland Pride Festival, which was held Sunday and had a variety of vendors and entertainment. The festival was the fifth the city has held.
• A HIT for Christopher M. Jewell, who was elected to the Controlled Release Society College of Fellows. Jewell is a Fischell Department of Bioengineering Minta Martin Professor of Engineering at the University of Maryland and a faculty member with UMD Robert E. Fischell Institute for Biomedical Devices and a research biologist with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
• A HIT for Mary Biggs, class of 1944, and Marino C. Alvarez, class of 1959, who were inducted into the Bruce High School Hall of Fame by the Bruce High School Alumni Association during the 123rd reunion banquet at Keyser Fire Station No. 2.
• A MISS for gas prices. They’ve been teetering near the $5 threshold all week and in places have crossed the rubicon.
• A HIT for Dustin Freas, chief development officer of Care Ventures, and Jeffrey Silka, Cumberland’s city administrator, who were appointed to the executive board of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. The CEDC was formed by Cumberland City Council vote in 2015.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the four people involved in an altercation in the Albany City Court that resulted in hundreds of cockroaches being released during an arraignment. The incident started after a defendant started to film the courtroom proceedings and was asked to stop. The cockroaches were brought into the courthouse in plastic containers. The bug release was investigated while the courthouse is closed for fumigation.
