Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for all of the graduates of high school and college in the Cumberland area. Earning a diploma is a noteworthy achievement, a tangible symbol of success in meeting the requirements necessary to receive it. It serves as proof of a person’s commitment and is cause for celebration.
• A HIT for “The Power Pack” a group of people who won the Powerball jackpot of $731.1 million with a ticket purchased in Lonaconing. The winners, who have decided to remain anonymous, came forward to claim the prize Wednesday afternoon. The group opted to accept the a lump sum payment of $366 million after taxes. We hope they’re local residents.
• A HIT for Thearesa K. Kerns of Cumberland, who was presented a pin as a 50-year member of Re Temple No. 118 Daughters of the Nile.
• A HIT for Sheridan O’Donnell, who was named as the Outstanding Student of the Year for 2021 at West Virginia University Potomac State College. A psychology major from Ridgeley, West Virginia, she has earned other recognition for academic achievements.
• A HIT for Betty Pritt, who has served as a hospital volunteer for 50 years, currently giving of her time at Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland.
• A HIT for the Calvary Christian Academy baseball team, which won the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference championship, a first for the Cresaptown school.
• A HIT for the volunteers who participated in the 24th Day of Caring and Sharing. They pulled weeds, planted flowers and spread mulch among other civic improvement projects.
• A HIT for Mountain Ridge High School students who produced “The Luke Mill: More Than Paper,” a documentary about the closed factory.
• A HIT for the Washington Middle School pupils who collected money and filled four planters with flowers for Martha Beeghly, whose husband died from COVID-19. Beeghly, who lives near the school, also received letters from the children.
• A HIT for the Northeast Elementary School robotics team, which designed “trashgetball” game hoops for trash receptacles at Constitution Park. The youngsters hope that making a game of disposing of trash will reduce littering.
• A HIT for Daniel Diehl, a member of the Riverside YMCA Sea Otters swim team who has qualified for the Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, next month. The 15-year-old has broken several records previously set by Olympic champion Michael Phelps when he was a teen.
• A HIT for people who contribute to the County United Way, which has changed its fundraising campaign to a year-round model. The nonprofit works with more than 68 recipient organizations, with an estimated 35,000 people in need during 2020.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the 24-year-old Florida woman who was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase through several counties in a stolen car. When Florida Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop the 2009 Cadillac sedan on Interstate 75, the vehicle instead sped away, reaching speeds of 110 mph while changing lanes and using the roadway shoulder to pass other vehicles. Troopers pulled up next to the car in an attempt to persuade the driver to exit the interstate, which she eventually did. Troopers used a maneuver to disable the vehicle and removed the driver, 24-year-old Rachael Lynn Stefancich, and took her into custody. She was “nearly fully unclothed” when she was arrested, police said. She claimed that the car was her aunt’s and she was allowed to drive it. She was charged with grand theft auto, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license.
