Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
A HIT for Kathleen Zamagias, who recently retired after 40 years as a teacher. She taught at St. Patrick’s School and St. John Neumann before helping forge the young minds of first-graders at Bishop Walsh School for 18 years.
A HIT for the Armstrong Insurance Agency and Erie Insurance Group, which donated $2,000 to the Frostburg First COVID-19 Small Business Relief Mini-Grant Program.
A HIT for the Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Center, the city of Frostburg and FrostburgFirst, for organizing a virtual Pirates Ahoy! event for July 8. The popular event normally draws throngs of children and their parents to City Place and other locations in the Mountain City, but this is not a normal time.
A MISS for the countless people who use foul language in public places, such as the downtown Cumberland mall, often shouting profanities when young children are present. We support the First Amendment and its protection of freedom of speech, but folks need to learn to refrain from constantly using vulgarities. It reflects poorly on our region.
A HIT for the community planning groups that are using alternative approaches to motivate Garrett County residents to increase their levels of activity. Using the theme “Every body needs physical exercise,” numerous groups are challenging adults and children to keep moving. A family group went on a 10-mile bicycle ride as part of the effort.
A HIT for America Pray Now, which resumed its local meetings Friday evening at Holiday Inn Express & Suites in LaVale. Residents who wish to join other citizens in prayer may contact Jimmie Flanagan at 301-722-7828 or email info@americapraynow.com.
A HIT for Burlington United Methodist Family Services, which purchased the Alkire Mansion from the city of Keyser and renovated the former residence to serve as a group home for adolescent boys. The historic Mineral County landmark dates to the Civil War and officials and residents are glad to see it occupied and serving a purpose once again.
HITS for Olivia Warne and Jarrett Miller, who have been selected to serve as king and queen of the 53rd annual Autumn Glory Festival. Both young people are active in school and the community. The Garrett County celebration is scheduled for Oct. 7-11.
A HIT for James Morgart, a resident of Keyser, West Virginia, and assistant professor of English at West Virginia University Potomac State College. He established two writing contests, one for students at the college and the other for residents of Mineral County, and took the initiative to acquire support and funding for both awards.
OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is a Florida woman who has filed a lawsuit seeking either a paternity test on her goats or a refund for their cost. She took the legal action against her neighbor, seeking DNA for the goats she purchased. She believes the goats could be registered with the American Dairy Goat Association, a group that records goat pedigrees. Registered goats have higher values than unregistered goats.
