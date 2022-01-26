Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the city of Cumberland and city officials for making the decision to go about raising the $2 million required to replace the Decatur Street water line. The city’s water distribution system has increasingly shown its age in recent years, resulting in disruptive water main ruptures. Now is as good a time as any to focus on infrastructure replacement while the momentum is in its favor.
• A HIT for Burgmeier Hauling, which received a one-year $1.27 million contract extension to handle the city’s trash and recycling.
• A HIT for the city of Frostburg for buying the Bowery Street property that will allow it to move forward with its roundabout project. The property will likely need to be demolished for the roundabout to be wide enough to handle large trucks.
• A HIT for Western Maryland and parts of West Virginia, after a large amount of federal funding was announced to expand Appalachian Corridor System highways in the region, which should expand the region’s commerce potential.
• A MISS for the KN95 and N95 mask supply in the region. The Allegany County Health Department said Monday the demand for the free masks was “unexpectedly high.” There were reports on social media of long lines with people ultimately not being able to secure a mask. ACHD’s supply of 5,000 masks quickly dwindled. The Garrett County Health Department distributed more than 8,000 masks and asked Maryland Department of Health for more. Gov. Larry Hogan said the state would be distributing 20 million N95 and KN95 masks statewide.
• A HIT for Maryland residents with student loan debt. The Maryland Higher Education Commission awarded around $9 million in tax credits to over 9,000 state residents with student loan debt. In 2021, 9,155 residents were awarded the tax credit.
• A HIT for Tom Bosley, Southern Garrett High School boys’ basketball head coach, who was selected to coach in the prestigious McDonald’s All-American game on March 29 in Chicago.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to the two young men in Ireland who dragged an older man to the post office in Carlow in an attempt to collect his pension. When questioned by post office staff, the two men bailed on the ploy and fled the building. Upon their departure, the staff found that the older man was dead. Irish national police are investigating the incident and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The Mayor of Carlow Ken Murnane said the allegations had “left townspeople in shock.”
