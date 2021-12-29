Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Michael O. Snyder, formerly of Frostburg, who is known internationally for his photography and film work on the environment. Snyder was invited to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, to present his film “Into the Dark.” “I was invited to the climate conference as an observer delegate,” said Snyder. “The goal of the conference is to seek global commitments to tackling climate change. I was there to show several bodies of photographic and film work and to talk about the role that visual storytelling can play in better communicating science and the urgent need to care about and act on climate change.”
• A HIT for the Daisies and Brownies of Girl Scout Troop 40058, who went to City Hall to discuss having crosswalks installed at intersections along Greene Street near West Side Elementary School with City Council members Laurie Marchini and Rock Cioni. Chase Street has no crosswalks, Allegany Street has only two crosswalks and Lee Street has only one. The Council members asked the girls if there was anything else they saw that the city needed to fix.
• A HIT for West Virginia state workers, who were paid on time this week, even after a ransomware attack affected the software provider that the state uses to manage the state’s payroll system. Nothing worse than not getting paid on time for time worked.
• A MISS for COVID-19, specifically the omicron variant, which has roared back with vengeance recently, resulting in record numbers of hospitalizations and new infections reported across Maryland this week. The nation has hit the highest levels of infection yet at over 265,000 per day on average.
• A HIT for Samantha Wilt, of Accident, who was among nine Maryland FFA members who received the prestigious American FFA Degree, which is given annually by the National FFA Organization. Wilt is a member of the North Garrett FFA Chapter. The American FFA Degree is bestowed in recognition of years of academic and professional excellence. Each recipient of the degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to whoever replaced Gina Sheldon’s, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage with dog food. When Sheldon opened her luggage, she found the dog food along with an old T-shirt and a bottle of shaving cream. “There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon said. Delta Air Lines apologized to Sheldon for the incident.
