Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, which voted unanimously to sell 21 acres of land in Rawlings to Barton Health Care Management Inc. The development group plans to construct a senior living complex and the latest acquisition brings its total holdings at the site to roughly 500 acres. The $47,600 the county is receiving for the 21 acres is nothing compared to the investment being made by the corporation and the potential impact the project may have down the road.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Health System Auxiliary and its ongoing efforts at the Center for Hope and Healing near the UPMC Western Maryland hospital campus. The new facility will provide residential crisis treatment for patients struggling with substance abuse and behavioral health issues and the auxiliary has arranged for paintings by artist Sandy Arnold and photographs by Darrin Isom to adorn the walls. Isom and Arnold spent the summer of 2018 interviewing people who have faced and overcome challenges and losses related to mental health disorders and addiction.
• A MISS for people not wearing face coverings in defiance of gubernatorial orders. Your protest may lead to someone else’s illness. We also like to exercise our freedom of choice, but we’re in the midst of a pandemic. It could be your loved one who is diagnosed next.
• A HIT for St. James Episcopal Church in Westernport, which has resumed its clothing giveaway. The church distributes apparel at no cost for children and adults who need it.
• A HIT for Vehicles for Change, a nonprofit now in its 20th year that, in partnership with Heritage MileOne Autogroup, presented 20 families with cars to help improve their lives. Receiving an automobile was Aleeseea Jones, a resident of Grantsville and student at Liberty University.
• A HIT collectively for the 2020 classes of Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools. Graduating seniors in the Allegany County Public School System have been accepted to 43 different colleges, universities and technical schools across the United States. A total of 135 graduates were offered $4,514,713 in merit, athletic, academic and senatorial scholarships.
• A HIT for Doug Schwab, a Cumberland resident who received Best in Show in the Allegany Arts Council’s sixth annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition. His image, titled “Ellis Island Processing Room, with a view,” captures the Statue of Liberty through an open window. The competition drew entries from across the country.
• A HIT each for Andrew Bell of Oakland, a volunteer firefighter who pulled an unconscious child from the water at Swallow Falls State Park and got him breathing on his own, and Derick Fisher, a firefighter and EMT with the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, who rescued a kitten stuck in a pipe.
• A HIT for the Rev. Ryan Kendal Viands, the new pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Cumberland. He previously served 12 years at Christ Evangelical Lutheran in Buffalo Mills, Pennsylvania.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the person whose discarded plastic food container nearly killed a young bear in Wisconsin. A family helped save the bruin that was struggling to breathe while swimming in a lake with its head caught in a clear plastic cheese ball container. Their first attempt to pull the tub off the animal’s head failed, but another try was successful. People at a nearby resort said the bear was struggling for several days. No one knows the source of the container, but litter has always been a threat to wildlife.
