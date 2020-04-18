Each week the Times-News editorial page features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for Allen Hanft of Fatboy’s Pizza Shack in Frostburg, who is telling his customers to “Pay us what you can.” He said the program has always been in place, but he chose not to advertise it until now because of the coronavirus pandemic-caused economic downturn. It’s the sort of thing some establishments in our area told their customers during The Depression — pay what you can, when you can. (See: “Frostburg Pizza Shop ...,” April 12 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A HIT for Michelle Crawford, Amy Magruder and Jessica Ringler, who left inspirational message of support, encouragement and thanks on the sidewalk outside UPMC Western Maryland. (See photograph: “Show of support,” April 15 Times-News, Page 1A; and letter to the editor, “Thanks to the Chalk Angel for brightening their day,” April 16 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A NEW LEASE ON LIFE for Patrick Riley, who has found a new career after losing his old one when Verso Corp. shut down its Luke Mill. He used his federal retraining dollars to obtain certification in the music business.(See: “Layoff leads to new career path,” April 12 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• A SILVER DOLLAR SALUTE* for Michael Thomas Crotts of Cumberland, who graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and was commissioned a second lieutenant. He is a 2011 graduate of Bishop Walsh High School, where he played varsity soccer. He is the son of Tom and Chelle Crotts of Cumberland and has been selected for pilot training.
• A HIT for Chris Iames of Med-A-Save Pharmacy in Keyser, West Virginia, and Chuck Parks of Charis Winery in Cumberland, whose businesses are teaming up to produce hand sanitizer for first responders and health care workers. (See: “Pharmacy, winery team up ...,” April 14 Times-News, Page 1A.)
• AN IT’S MORE BLESSED TO GIVE for Cavanaugh Bell, 7, of Gaithersburg, who wanted to go shopping with his mother to buy “care package” items for his grandmother, who is 74 and has asthma, after he heard about the coronavirus epidemic. He decided to buy similar items for other senior citizens who live near her and wound up filling two shopping carts. He spent $640 — money he had been saving for three years from birthdays and Christmases to buy an iPhone — and began talking to city and county councils. He now has created a charity that turned into a community pantry, where he collects food and items for care packages that go to families who are in need. He wants to help 1,000 people and is up to 166 — which is 41 families.
• OUR DOLTS OF THE WEEK are the attorneys that a Florida judge says are appearing for court hearings via Zoom in ways they probably wouldn’t if they came before him in person. “It is remarkable how many ATTORNEYS appear inappropriately on camera,” Judge Dennis Bailey said in a letter to his bar association. “One male lawyer appeared shirtless and one female attorney appeared still in bed, still under the covers.” Furthermore, he wrote, “Putting on a beach cover-up won’t cover up you’re poolside in a bathing suit.”
*Editor’s note: A silver dollar salute is a military tradition in which newly commissioned second lieutenants give a silver dollar to the first enlisted service member who salutes them.
