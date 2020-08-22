Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for congregation members at Mount Harmony United Methodist Church, who recently moved into a new worship center in Wellersburg, Pennsylvania. The former church, which was built in 1850, was struck several times by runaway trucks on nearby state Route 160.
• A HIT for the Mineral County Little League team, which defeated Ceredo-Kenova, 15-3, to win the West Virginia Little League state championship in Lewisburg.
• A HIT for Stephen Gibson, professor of history and chair of behavioral sciences at Allegany College of Maryland, who recently received the Sanner Award for Outstanding Teaching.
• A HIT for both the city of Frostburg and Allegany College of Maryland for sponsoring Wellness Wednesdays at Hoffman Park in the Grove in Frostburg. The weekly events use mind-body techniques to reduce the impact of stress on participants.
• A HIT for Frostburg State University Professor Jamil Abdo and student Spencer Hamblin who have been conducting research on sensors for self-driving cars amid the COVID-19 restrictions.
• A MISS for the family vacationing at a Deep Creek Lake cabin who allowed a black bear to join them at a picnic table for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. A TikTok video of the bear visit went viral last week and prompted a warning from Department of Natural Resources officials. Good thing the rest of the bruin’s family didn’t decide to partake in the meal.
• A HIT for Calvary Christian Academy student-athlete Macy Ricker, who had two jerseys recently retired during commencement exercises. Ricker, who set school records in both basketball and volleyball, was the first volleyball player and second basketball player in the Cresaptown school’s history to receive the honor.
• A HIT for Frostburg Police Chief Nick Costello and Public Safety Commissioner Kevin Grove for making Landen Ritchie of LaVale an honorary officer as part of his 10th birthday observance. Officers in the Mountain City also gave the birthday boy a tour of the department and ride in a cruiser. Cumberland Police presented Landen with a “goodie-bag” and Maryland State Police did a drive-by at his home. Now, that’s an example of community policing at its finest.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the Arizona city official who resigned after an investigation found he used city workers for an outside job involving an attempt to secure irrigation water for farmers who paid him with a goat. One of the farmers told an investigator that they gave Frank Stevens the goat because “he liked the animal and it would keep his kids happy when they came home from school.”
