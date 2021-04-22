Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the auxiliary to Farrady Post 24, American Legion in Frostburg, for preparing Easter gift bags for veterans in local apartment complexes and nursing homes.
• A HIT for all involved in establishing a new branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Garrett County, the last county in Maryland to be officially chartered.
• A HIT for Friends of Ashby’s Fort, a group of devoted historians who continue to improve the site of in Fort Ashby, West Virginia, and offer programs and activities in which residents may participate. A grand reopening for the museum will be held in May after a year of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• A HIT for April DeWitt, who is leaving as manager of the Fort Ashby Public Library to spend more time with her family. Numerous improvements have been made under her tenure and a search for a new manager is underway.
• A MISS for lazy and/or inconsiderate customers who fail to return their shopping carts to the store or designated corral, instead choosing to leave them sitting unattended in the parking lot or on the sidewalk of the business. They would likely be the ones to complain the loudest if their vehicle got dented by a drifting buggy. Another bit of common courtesy that too many people ignore.
• A HIT for members of the Knights of Columbus who pick up trash along state Route 36 at Motor City twice a year.
• A HIT for the West Virginia School Building Authority, which has approved more than $19 million in funding for a new primary school in Mineral County’s Frankfort district. Local funding will be about $2 million. Three schools will merge into one, with the new structure joining Frankfort High School and Frankfort Middle School on land at Short Gap.
• A HIT for Dustin Davis, a professor emeritus at Frostburg State University, who has been chosen as the eighth recipient of the President’s Distinguished Faculty Award. Davis was a member of the visual arts department from 1972 until his retirement in 2020. The department chair for 18 years, he was also director of the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery.
• A HIT for the collaboration that resulted in a plan to bring broadband connectivity to about 50 homes in the Oldtown area.
• A HIT for Frostburg Police Lt. James Michael Sweitzer, who is retiring at the end of April and thereby concluding a 38-year career in law enforcement.
• A HIT for the Allegany County Library System and the county commissioners for approving and implementing a major construction project in which the LaVale site will become the main library, rather than a branch, because of its more centralized location, rather than the Washington Street Library. The current main library in Cumberland is great, but parking it at a premium. The new headquarters will have three community meeting rooms and a patio area for outdoor events.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK is the woman who thought her robot vacuum cleaner was a home intruder. Police responding to the report in California broke down the front door and stormed the house to find the suspected burglar was actually the cleaning device. The resident texted friends to tell them there was a burglar in her home, called 911 and hid in the bathroom with her daughter. She said she heard police break down her front door moments later, followed by the sound of laughter. A North Carolina couple ended up in a similar situation in December 2019 when they heard what they believed to be an burglar.
