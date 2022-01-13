Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, which sold a record number of tickets for the 2021 Polar Express excursions. The WMSR sold 25,722 tickets, said Cumberland Mayor and WMSR board treasurer Ray Morriss.
• A HIT for Jeffrey Silka, Cumberland’s new city administrator, for seeing the many positive aspects the city can build upon to create a bright future. Silka was hired following the retirement of Jeff Rhodes. “There is a lot going on here with infrastructure and blight reduction, with adding things like the skate park and other amenities. There is a lot of potential to grow,” he said.
• A HIT for Isaac Upole of Southern Garrett High School, who was selected as the lone unanimous pick to the All-Area baseball first team, which is chosen by area coaches. Allegany, Moorefield and Northern each had two players named to the team.
• A HIT for Eric Wagoner, who was announced as the 14th head football coach in Frostburg State University history. Wagoner will succeed DeLane Fitzgerald as head coach of the Bobcats.
• A HIT for the 12 years of public service by Mineral County Commission President Dr. Richard “Doc” Lechliter, who said he will not seek reelection. Lechliter said he plans to spend more time with family.
• A MISS for the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Committee, which voted 4-2 along party lines, to support a new map of legislative districts for the state, in a show of rank partisanship by not addressing gerrymandering.
• A HIT for the Western Maryland Wheelmen bike club, which presented a $325 donation to Bikes for the World. The donation was to support the nonprofit that collects used bikes and distributes them around the world.
• A HIT for Western Maryland Murray, the weather prognosticating groundhog who lived a nice long life and was a hit until the very end.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Tennessee House Republican lawmaker, Rep. Jeremy Faison, 45, who apologized after losing his temper and attempting and failing to pull down a referee’s pants during a high school basketball game. Faison was ejected from the arena. The lawmaker posted to Twitter and said he “acted the fool tonight and lost my temper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.