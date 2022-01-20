Each week the Times-News features this Hits and Misses column. It is a look at the positive and negative news or events over the past week. Readers are invited to send their suggestions.
• A HIT for the first real cumulative snow of the season last week and all of us for braving it as best we could.
• A HIT for Dustlyn Rebar of Westernport Elementary School, who won a $1,000 scholarship from the Bonnie Plants company in Alabama and “Best in State” for her three-pound cabbage. Nearly 200,000 third graders participated and gained hands-on gardening experience.
• A HIT for the members of Frostburg State University administration who recently received the Impact Leader Award from the National Society on Leadership and Success. The award recognizes those the NSLS believe exemplify a commitment to excellence in developing student leaders.
• A HIT for the Baltimore Street Bridge, which city officials said will be rebuilt this year. The bridge is next to a busy intersection and in need of the repairs.
• A MISS for there being no clear solution to the problem of trains blocking railroad crossings for long periods of time in Keyser’s North End. A meeting was held Jan. 14 and no resolution was agreed upon.
• A HIT for the members of the Keyser American Legion Boyce-Houser Post 41, who hope to enlist help in giving the memorial honoring Ed Kelley a facelift. Frank Roleff said the group hopes to raise $30,000 for the project. Kelley was a U.S. Army staff sergeant in World War II who posthumously was awarded the Medal of Honor.
• A HIT for the Allegany County NAACP, which held an event Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that reflected on some of society’s shortcomings that King wrote about that still exist today.
• A HIT for Traki Taylor, who was named Frostburg State University’s newest provost and vice president for academic affairs. She will join the university July 13.
• OUR DOLT OF THE WEEK goes to Radim Passer, a Czech millionaire, who drove his sportscar along a public highway at speeds of up to 257 mph. Passer was seen in a video posted earlier this month driving his Bugatti Chiron at extreme speed on a stretch of Germany’s A2 Autobahn between Berlin and Hanover. Passer said, “safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe to go” and that the stunt had happened last year. However, in the video there are other cars on the highway and it was close to twilight. Germany’s Transport Ministry criticized the stunt and said it, “rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering road users.”
